VERSES to Provide End of Year Update Including Milestone Benchmark Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent systems, announces milestones for the year end update of significant progress in research and product development.

“This has been a transformative year for VERSES, but we are not done yet,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES. “Over the next few weeks, we intend to share our achievements from research, including benchmark results from the Atari 10K challenge, a demonstration of Genius that highlights the pragmatic value it can deliver today beyond current LLMs, and general Company and commercial updates.”

Benchmark: Atari 10K Progress

VERSES is seeing very positive results during its internal testing of the Atari challenge and anticipates providing an update on its progress on the Atari 10k Challenge in December. The Atari 100K (100,000 steps) Challenge, introduced in 2015, involves producing a single AI model that can be trained to meet or beat human-level performance on a pool of up to 26 classic Atari games. The AI model must learn directly from pixel data, using only the score as a reward signal. Leadership will provide broader context around benchmarking and showcase early results in comparison to other AI models.

Genius™ Version Update

Genius has matured into a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. The Company expects to release a software update to beta users in December, which, based on user feedback, includes several improvements to the runtime environment, model building tools, performing inference, and lifecycle management to enable users to design and deploy Genius Agents. VERSES anticipate offering Genius commercially to select partners in the coming months.

NeurIPS 2024

In December, VERSES researchers will attend the 38th Annual Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS 2024) held in Vancouver, Canada from December 10-15. The event includes over 16,000 registrations and 3,500 accepted papers in 2023. Only 26% of submitted papers are accepted and this year 10 papers from VERSES were accepted with topics spanning, among other areas, active inference, predictive coding, embodied agents, and robotics. Professor Karl Friston will present at the NeuroAI workshop entitled, “The three faces of AI,” and participate in a panel discussion on the fusion of AI and Neuroscience with fellow pioneer Yoshua Bengio.

More information can be found here. https://neurips.cc/

Commercial Updates

The company anticipates additional commercial activity from existing Genius partners, current commercial partners such as Analog, and new commercial relationships through the end of 2024 and continuing throughout 2025.

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius , is a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

On behalf of the Company

Gabriel René, Founder & CEO, VERSES AI Inc.

