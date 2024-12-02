NANO Nuclear Energy Executives to Present at the Benchmark Company’s 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference on December 11th, 2024, in New York City

New York, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear or “the Company”), a leading vertically integrated advanced nuclear energy and technology company developing portable clean nuclear energy solutions, today announced that its senior executives will attend, present on panels and participate in the upcoming Benchmark Company’s 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference held at the New York Athletic Club on December 11th, 2024.

“I look forward to participating on panel discussions in this year’s Discovery Conference with the Benchmark Company,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “This event provides a timely platform to connect with investors and share insights into NANO Nuclear’s growth strategy and upcoming plans. I look forward to participating in productive discussions and building new relationships that support our long-term vision.”

The conference is designed to facilitate impactful engagement between investors and companies, featuring presentations from over 50 publicly traded micro- and small-cap companies and attracting 250 institutional investors. This exclusive event offers a focused setting for meaningful dialogue and strategic networking opportunities.

Figure 1 – NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Executives will Participate in the Benchmark Company’s 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference.

“The United States’ nuclear energy industry is experiencing significant momentum, and we believe NANO Nuclear is well positioned to capitalize on these exciting developments,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “The Benchmark Conference provides an excellent platform to engage with institutional investors and highlight the value we are creating for our shareholders.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further information, please contact:

Email: IR@NANONuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy X PLATFORM

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release, the conference described herein, and statements in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “seek,” "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", “potential”, "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially and adversely from the results implied in forward-looking statements. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) or related state nuclear fuel licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the business of a start-up business operating a highly regulated industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and the Company therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release, and forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc Figure 1 – NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Executives will Participate in the Benchmark Company’s 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.