Monarch Private Capital Helps Drive Economic Growth in South Carolina Through Tax Credit Investments

ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm, is proud to support South Carolina’s rapid economic growth. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, South Carolina's population grew by 1.7% from July 2022 to July 2023, making it the fastest-growing state in the nation during that period (U.S. Census Bureau, December 2023).

Much of this growth is the result of incentives—some in the form of tax credits. South Carolina has become a far more attractive home to companies and individuals considering a move. The South Carolina Historic Credit, Mill Credit, and Abandoned Building Credit have rejuvenated downtown areas, communities, and economically depressed areas through the revitalization of historically significant buildings, abandoned mills, and factories. Additionally, the Low Income Housing Tax Credit has incentivized the development of affordable homes and workforce housing, making South Carolina appealing to both companies and individuals.

Monarch is a major investor in these tax credit programs, having invested in 92 projects throughout South Carolina, and is thrilled to see the profound effects these projects are having on the state’s communities.

If you would like to participate in this economic transformation and acquire South Carolina tax credits to reduce your tax liability, please contact Jay Sinsley at Monarch Private Capital at jsinsley@monarchprivate.com.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

