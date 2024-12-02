StemSation International Announces Acquisition of Gorilla Marketing Group, LLC

StemSation International announced today the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the private marketing company, Gorilla Marketing Group, LLC

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StemSation International (OTC: STSN), a South-Florida based company that has licensed technology for the production and distribution of flavored, canned oxygen products is announcing the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the privately-held marketing company, Gorilla Marketing Group, LLC (GMG). Stemsation had previously announced a Letter of Intent that outlined the terms and milestone steps of the Agreement.

GMG is the owner and distributor of high-end vape products under the brand, AlienHouse. The products include disposable vape cartridges in a range of flavors along with THC-P hemp derivatives. The company also markets their branded, ‘Zombie-themed’ apparel and marketing materials.

"We previously announced the Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of GMG,” stated Benjamin Silber, CEO of StemSation International. “We have worked quickly with our investors and vendors to complete this acquisition and bring GMG completely into the StemSation family,” he continued. “As I’ve stated previously, this is an active company that is already growing in the market space that offers us the greatest potential for mid and long-term growth. We will continue working with the management of GMG to improve efficiencies, finance product launches and roll their products into the broadest retail markets. Additionally, we will continue to seek further acquisitions of companies and technologies to fuel consistent growth,” he concluded.

With the completion of the acquisition, the management of GMG will be joining the StemSation International Board of Directors. Upon final stock issuances, the shareholders of GMG will hold approximately 35% of the common shares of StemSation International.

“We are thrilled to have completed this acquisition so quickly and are excited to be joining the StemSation family,” commented Mike Gaya, CEO of GMG. “As I’ve said previously, it’s an exciting time to be in the consumer goods space and in the THC-P vape market specifically. AlienHouse’s marketing blends bold, imaginative visuals with clever storytelling that resonates with a wide audience. It’s not just about selling a product; it’s about selling a lifestyle—one that embodies the cutting-edge, adventurous spirit of the brand itself. AlienHouse has built a loyal customer base, and its continued innovation keeps the brand ahead of the curve. We have a unique foothold in this space and expect the market to grow substantially over the next few years,” he continued. “We believe that we will bring a lot of value for the StemSation stakeholders as we expand their portfolio of technologies,” he concluded.

According to newly released data from the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), convenience stores saw record sales in stores in 2023. Total convenience industry sales in 2023 were $859.8 billion, of which $327.6 billion were from in-store sales. The display space around the cashier is the most crucial area in the store to build incremental sales. There is a sales advantage at the register space because the customer has already committed to making a purchase. At this point, the store is leveraging impulse behaviors to increase incremental sales.

StemSation expects to have additional updates shortly as they fulfill on their current business plan.

About Gorilla Marketing Group (GMG)

GMG is the owner of the AlienHouse brand which is growing market share in the vape industry. AlienHouse delivers the highest standards in vape cartridges, where every product reflects the brand's commitment to excellence. The brand’s success has been fueled by its creative and seductive marketing techniques, which have allowed AlienHouse to carve out a distinct identity in a competitive marketplace. These campaigns are meant to grab attention and create connections with GMG consumers, fueling loyalty, brand awareness and sales of branded merchandise.

About StemSation International

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC: STSN) is researching the developing, marketing and distribution of flavored, canned oxygen products. These products will be distributed in a lifestyle model to the beverage industry as well as colleges, restaurants and bars. The Company is also seeking acquisitions to complement their current products. StemSation is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

