CEMATRIX Announces Randy Boomhour as President and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products, today announces that as part of the Company’s succession plan, Randy Boomhour has been named President and Chief Executive Officer for the Corporation effective November 29, 2024.

Mr. Boomhour joined CEMATRIX in 2020 as CFO, added the role of GM for CEMATRIX Canada in 2023, and was promoted to COO in 2024. Mr. Boomhour brings over 20 years of senior executive experience to his new role.

“The Board of Directors and I congratulate Randy. We are confident that Randy is the right person, at the right time to lead CEMATRIX through the next phase of our growth” stated Mr. Minaz Lalani, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Randy has been intimately involved in the operations and success of CEMATRIX over the last four years. Randy has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to CEMATRIX’s core values. The Board looks forward to working with Randy to continue our journey together to realize the shared vision and strategy that is in place for the Company.”

"I am deeply honoured to lead CEMATRIX as its next President and CEO," said Randy Boomhour. "I am proud of what our team has achieved together, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. I want to thank Jeff Kendrick for his leadership and mentorship. Myself, and the rest of the team at CEMATRIX are committed to building upon Jeff’s legacy of excellence and to continue the work required to achieve our shared vision of future success for the Company."

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial, energy and commercial markets. The Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO’). This has made CEMATRIX a true leader in North America’s growing Cellular Concrete market. For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

