Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) ("APWC" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the Company's financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in U.S. Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported.

First Nine Months 2024 Financial Results (Ended September 30, 2024), and 2023 comparative results
 
  First 9 Months 2024 First 9 Months 2023 CHANGE
Revenues $ 336.6 million $ 294.2 million 14.4%
Operating Profit $ 4.5 million $ 0.1 million 3970.0%
Net Income $ 0.9 million $ 1.1 million (19.5)%
EPS1 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 (20.0)%
 

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $336.6 million, an increase of 14.4% from $294.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was attributable to revenue increases across the Company’s Thailand, North Asia and Rest of World ("ROW") regions. Net revenue in the Company’s Thailand region increased by 14.7%, mainly driven by higher sales of power cables and fabrication services. However, in Q3 2024, the wire and cable market in Thailand experienced a shift in momentum. While earlier quarters, particularly Q1, saw significant growth fueled by government projects and contracts with state-owned enterprises, the pace of activity slowed in Q3. Less favorable economic conditions reportedly led to a deceleration in customer projects. As a result, shipment volumes stopped rising as rapidly and instead remained steady or slightly declined, especially for products like low-voltage and medium-to-high-voltage cables, which had previously experienced strong demand. Revenues in the Company's North Asia region increased by 17.8% for several reasons, including a rise in copper prices, an increase in the number of new customers, and the commencement of rectangular wire production as well as wires for drone motors. Revenues in the Company's ROW region increased by 13.1%: the primary driver of this growth was the amplified sales of power cables, spurred by the increased demand in 2024 in Singapore. The Company's North Asia region includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan; the Thailand region consists of operations and sales within Thailand; the ROW region includes Singapore, Australia and the other markets where APWC has operations or sales outside of the Thailand region and North Asia region.

Operating profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $4.5 million, an increase of 3970.0% from operating profit of $0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Operating profit margin increased from a loss of 0.04% in 2023 to a profit of 1.33% in 2024. In the Thailand region, the operating profit margin increased from (3.78)% in 2023 to 2.85% in 2024. This positive shift was largely due to enhanced profitability in the public sector. In the North Asia region, the operating profit margin decreased from 3.21% in 2023 to (1.62)% in 2024: this downturn was primarily due to the reversal of previously provided provisions for employee benefits and pensions in 2023, along with a rise in research and development expenditures in 2024. The ROW region’s operating profit margin decreased from 3.21% in 2023 to 1.74% in 2024 primarily due to an increased allowance for onerous contracts in Singapore.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $19.0 million, compared to $17.9 million reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net profit attributable to APWC equity shareholders of the parent was $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net profit of $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average number of shares issued and outstanding was 20.62 million and 20.62 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Financial Condition

APWC reported $34.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $38.5 million as of September 30, 2023.

Current assets totaled $287.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $295.0 million as of December 31, 2023. Working capital was $171.2 million as of September 30, 2024. Short-term bank loans were $44.9 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of 8.8 million from $53.7 million at December 31, 2023. The Company had $6.1 million in long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2024, compared to no long-term debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023. Shareholder's equity attributable to APWC was $163.7 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $157.1 million as of December 31, 2023.

APWC reported cash provided by operating activities of $2.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to cash used in operating activities in the amount of $14.0 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The cash inflow from operating activities was primarily attributable to the increase in sales. The Company reported $2.2 million in cash outflows from investing activities during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.6 million in cash outflows in the same period of 2023. The decrease in cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in disposal of property, plant and equipment in 2024. APWC reported $5.4 million in cash outflows from financing activities during the first nine months of 2024, compared to $5.1 million in cash inflows from financing activities in the same period of 2023. The shift was primarily due to increased borrowings in 2023.

We encourage shareholders to visit the Company's website for further information (www.apwcc.com). Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company’s major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Pacific Holdings Group
Attn: Paul Weber
2901 Dallas Parkway, Suite 360
Plano, TX 75093
Phone: (469) 797-7191
Email: pweber@pusa.com

  


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Non-Audited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
       
  For the nine months
  ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
  US$'000   US$'000
Revenue   336,563       294,210  
Cost of sales   (313,828 )     (276,619 )
Gross profit   22,735       17,591  
       
Other operating income   1,167       390  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   (19,045 )     (17,854 )
Other operating expenses         (17 )
Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets   (380 )      
Operating profit   4,477       110  
       
Finance costs   (1,828 )     (1,814 )
Finance income   163       137  
Share of loss of associates   (2 )     (1 )
Exchange gain/(loss)   864       (852 )
Other income   426       976  
Other expense   (275 )      
Profit/(loss) before tax   3,825       (1,444 )
Income tax (expense)/benefit   (1,353 )     640  
Profit/(loss) for the period   2,472       (804 )
       
Attributable to:      
Equity holders of the parent   898       1,116  
Non-controlling interests   1,574       (1,920 )
    2,472       (804 )
       
Basic and diluted profit per share $ 0.04     $ 0.05  
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   20,616,227       20,616,227  
 


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Non-Audited)
(Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data)
       
  For the nine months
  ended September 30,
  2024
   2023
  US$'000   US$'000
Profit/(loss) for the period 2,472     (804 )
Other comprehensive income/(loss)      
Other comprehensive income/(loss) to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:      
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil 8,973     (11,141 )
  8,973     (11,141 )
Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:      
Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI 390     446  
Income tax effect (78 )   (89 )
  312     357  
Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans (37 )   152  
Income tax effect 7     (30 )
  (30 )   122  
       
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the year, net of tax 9,255     (10,662 )
Total comprehensive income/( loss) for the period, net of tax 11,727     (11,466 )
Attributable to:      
Equity holders of the parent 6,648     (6,542 )
Non-controlling interests 5,079     (4,924 )
  11,727     (11,466 )
 


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US Dollars)
       
  As of
September 30, 2024
   As of
December 31, 2023
  (Non-audited)
   (Audited)
  US$'000
   US$'000
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 34,403     37,970  
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss     307  
Trade receivables 107,642     104,955  
Other receivables 1,303     1,670  
Contract assets 3,721     13,946  
Due from related parties 2,164     1,368  
Inventories 130,032     128,230  
Prepayments 5,236     2,595  
Other current assets 3,371     3,909  
  287,872     294,950  
Non-current assets          
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,585     2,902  
Property, plant and equipment 50,858     49,941  
Right of use assets 2,291     2,825  
Investment properties 5,073     5,112  
Intangible assets 120     124  
Investments in associates 858     810  
Deferred tax assets 7,852     7,799  
Other non-current assets 2,834     2,201  
  73,471     71,714  
Total assets 361,343     366,664  
 


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US Dollars)
       
  As of
September 30, 2024 		  As of
December 31, 2023
  (Non-audited)   (Audited)
  US$'000   US$'000
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 44,926     53,737  
Trade and other payables 47,421     51,743  
Due to related parties 6,972     7,941  
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 69     74  
Accruals 9,206     15,250  
Current tax liabilities 1,348     2,116  
Employee benefit liabilities 1,778     1,839  
Financial lease liabilities 420     638  
Other current liabilities 4,503     7,235  
  116,643     140,573  
       
Non-current liabilities      
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 6,112      
Employee benefit liabilities 6,883     5,997  
Lease liabilities 1,123     1,445  
Non-current liabilities 222     188  
  18,354     11,470  
Total liabilities 134,997     152,043  
       
Equity      
Issued capital 206     206  
Additional paid-in capital 118,103     118,103  
Treasury shares (38 )   (38 )
Retained earnings 58,829     57,931  
Other components of equity (13,393 )   (19,143 )
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 163,707     157,059  
Non-controlling interests 62,639     57,562  
Total equity 226,346     214,621  
Total liabilities and equity 361,343     366,664  
 


ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Non-Audited)
(In thousands of US Dollars)
       
  For the nine months
  ended September 30,
  2024   2023
  US$'000   US$'000
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 2,851     (13,982 )
Net cash used in investing activities (2,208 )   (3,575 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (5,419 )   5,097  
Effect of exchange rate 1,207     (3,034 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,567 )   (15,494 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 37,970     54,017  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 34,403     38,523  
 


1 The calculation of the earnings per share is based on 20,616,227 and 20,616,227 basic and diluted weighted average common shares issued and outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The numerator uses the profit or loss attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the parent.


