Rumble Will Exclusively Host the Uncensored 4th Season of “Surviving Barstool”

LONGBOAT KEY, FL and NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM), the high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, today announced that the much-anticipated fourth season of “Surviving Barstool” will move to Rumble, unedited and uncensored, beginning Monday, December 2, 2024. Rumble users and Barstool fans can subscribe to the Barstool Sports Rumble channel here and tune in to watch this season here. YouTube will only carry the censored version of Surviving Barstool.

“Surviving Barstool” follows twenty-four of the biggest Barstool employees competing against each other for a $250,000 prize while trapped in the office. The final winner will be decided by the employees who were voted out along the way.

ABOUT BARSTOOL SPORTS

One of the most influential sports, lifestyle, and entertainment brands on the internet, Barstool Sports has built and fostered a loyal and engaged audience with innovative, comedic content that has wide-reaching distribution, including podcasts, video, social, live events, pay-per-view, and subscriptions. The brand currently reaches 200M fans across social media platforms and continues to grow rapidly.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com

