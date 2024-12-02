Tria Federal Announces Ray Khuo as New Chief Human Capital Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal (Tria), the premier middle-market Technology and Advisory services provider delivering mission-critical digital transformation solutions to Federal Health and Public Safety agencies, today announced the appointment of Ray Khuo as the company’s new Chief Human Capital Officer.

“Ray is an incredible addition to the Tria leadership team,” said Tim Borchert, Tria CEO. “His experience and passion for building strong, people-focused organizations make him the perfect fit to help us integrate Softrams’ employees. I’m excited to see his impact on our ability to attract top talent and his support for our mission to serve federal agencies with excellence.”

Khuo is a strategic human capital business leader with 30 years of experience successfully aligning the direction of human resources and talent acquisition with corporate missions and objectives. He has achieved proven success in large and complex integrations by forging partnerships across organizations that establish best practices. He has a track record of introducing innovative modernizations that help organizations continuously meet growing requirements, effectively manage costs, and minimize risks.

Before joining Tria, Khuo held various strategic positions in large and small organizations, most recently serving as the Chief Human Capital Officer at BlueHalo, where he helped successfully execute 13 merger and acquisition transactions and 20 company integrations.





“I couldn’t be more excited to join Tria Federal,” said Khuo. “Tria is a purpose-built company focused on supporting the government’s critical healthcare missions, and it’s a privilege to join a firm with a proven track record of success helping the government adapt, grow, and build for the future. Tria is at the forefront of digital modernization and developing innovative solutions that will streamline and transform the government in its most challenging environments.”

At BlueHalo, Khuo was responsible for delivering human capital strategy and operational execution of human resources, talent acquisition, personnel security, DE&I, training and development, and events and community service. He focused on integrating all companies onto unified platforms while managing teams of HR, talent acquisition and security professionals. He also managed multiple infrastructure projects and was recognized for his leadership representing BlueHalo, including receiving a CHRO of the Year award from HRO Today.

“I’m looking forward to bringing incredible growth opportunities to our employees, attracting the best and brightest talent in a highly competitive market, and delivering value for our investors and leadership. Tria stands apart from its competitors, and it’s truly a remarkable opportunity to be part of an industry leader with such a high trajectory for serving our customers, our employees and our communities,” said Khuo.

Khuo received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from George Mason University, belongs to the Society for Human Resources Management, and is a contributor on the WashingtonExec Strategic Human Capital and Critical Talent Council.

Tria Federal (Tria) is the premier middle-market technology and advisory services provider delivering mission-critical digital transformation solutions to Federal Health and Public Safety agencies. In November 2024, Tria acquired Softrams, a leading technology firm specializing in human-centered digital services and system modernization for federal agencies. The combined company is a scaled, vertically integrated organization supporting 20+ federal agencies. For more information, please visit triafed.com .

