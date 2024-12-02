Celebrate National Cookie Day with Buy One, Get One Free Cookie Cake Slice at Great American Cookies

Slice Up the Holiday with Freshly Baked Cookie Cakes

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies , home of the Original Cookie Cake, is rolling out a hot deal for National Cookie Day, Dec. 4! In honor of the sweet day, Great American Cookies is offering a buy one, get one free Cookie Cake Slice for fans at participating locations.

Known as the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, Great American Cookies is famous for its classic Cookie Cake recipe, which dates back to 1977. The chain’s Cookie Cakes continue to be beloved by fans for every celebratory occasion, from birthdays to graduation to holiday gatherings to making it through another Monday!

“At Great American Cookies, we don’t just do Cookies—we also do Cookie Cakes, and we want to celebrate National Cookie Day with a unique offering on something we do best,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “On December 4, we are excited to give our guests a taste of our famous fresh-baked Cookie Cakes. Whether treating yourself or sharing with a friend, this is your chance to enjoy a taste of the Original Cookie Cake everyone’s talking about.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, Brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

