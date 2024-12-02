Health for the Holidays: Medical Teams International Gifts Save Lives and Lift the Spirit

Bring Healing & Hope to People Facing Crisis this Holiday Season

Portland, Oregon USA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health is a precious gift, and this year you can provide it to someone in great need in the name of a friend or loved one. Through the Medical Teams International Gift Catalog, you can give healing, life-saving gifts that transcend the traditional and simplify giving. They’re meaningful, memorable, and lasting, both for the giver and the recipient.

Our global neighbors have experienced many severe conflicts and natural and man-made disasters in 2024. In response, you can play an important role in the miraculous work on the front lines of health care, happening every day in some of the world’s hardest places to survive and thrive. For every gift you give in honor of a friend, co-worker, or loved one, the recipient gets a beautiful e-card in their inbox.

The following life-changing gifts empower and provide hope to refugees, disaster survivors, and others in crisis. Gifts given before midnight on December 24, 2024 will be doubled up to $50,000 by a generous donor. Choose from the following and more at Medical Teams International Gift Catalog:

Malaria Test & Treatment: $18

Malaria can be deadly, especially for children under age 5. Malaria tests and anti-malaria medication are hard to keep in stock. Your gift will test and treat six children.

Safe Delivery Kits: $25

Doctors need sterile medical supplies to safely deliver babies and prevent infection. Safe Delivery Kits help providers save lives every day. Kits include cotton wool, surgical gloves, cord clamps, and other essential supplies.

Save Lives Where Most Needed: $15/month

Join The Pulse and your monthly donation will power the heartbeat of Medical Teams’ work. This community of monthly givers responds day in and day out to send medical care for our global neighbors

Malnutrition Test & Treatment: $50

Give malnutrition tests and treatment to help children in East Africa. With the threat of famine looming, many children are malnourished or at risk. Your gift will help put them on the path to recovery.

Art Therapy in Ukraine: $200

Your gift will provide art therapy for six children affected by war in Ukraine. For children living through war, art is a return to joy. You can help children process their experiences with the gift of art therapy.

Visit to a Care & Connect Clinic: $275

Your gift provides a neighbor in the U.S. with a visit to a Care & Connect Mobile Health clinic. Help bridge the health care gap with the gift of urgent dental care, health screenings, and follow-up care.

Ambulance in Tanzania: $500

Give the gift of emergency transport in a refugee camp in Tanzania. Your gift will help more than 400 people receive urgent care via ambulance.

Find these gifts and 15 others by visiting the Medical Teams International Gift Catalog

today or call 800-959-HEAL (4325).

About Medical Teams International

Founded in 1979, Medical Teams International provides life-saving medical care for people in crisis, such as refugees, internally displaced persons, and survivors of conflict zones and natural disasters. Daring to love like Jesus, we care for the whole person and serve all people. Learn more at medicalteams.org and on social media using @medicalteams.

