XWELL Announces Major Expansion of Out-of-Airport Spas With New Locations in Florida

Estero, Florida location now open with six new spas to open in 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, is thrilled to announce the ongoing expansion of its out-of-airport spas with the opening of a new Naples Wax location in Estero, FL. This milestone is the first in a series of strategic growth initiatives under CEO Ezra Ernst to expand the XWELL brand beyond airports. In addition to Estero, XWELL is set to open six additional locations across Florida in the first half of 2025.

"The expansion of our out-of-airport locations across Florida underscores XWELL’s dedication to enhancing its spa portfolio, while delivering more inclusive wellness options for individuals prioritizing self-care," said XWELL CEO Ezra Ernst. "We’re excited to bring our exceptional services to more communities, offering outstanding value to our existing customers while attracting new clientele. The placement of two of these new spas around Orlando, will allow us to integrate our in airport and out of airport offerings and provide our customers with additional services, thanks to the proximity to our existing Xpres Spa locations."

As part of its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, all new locations will debut with the elevated facial services that were introduced earlier this year. These services include the cutting-edge LightStim® Invigorating Light Facial and the transformative DiamondGlow® Microderm Infusion Facial, offering clients a luxurious, results-driven skincare experience.

In 2025, XWELL plans to open locations in six communities throughout Florida including:

Cape Coral

Clearwater

Brandon

Orlando

Winter Park

Melbourne

This growth reflects XWELL's broader mission to set new standards in the wellness industry. With plans to expand its service menu further, XWELL aims to enhance its brand appeal, diversify its client base, and significantly contribute to its revenue stream in the coming year.

For more information about XWELL’s continued expansion in the wellness industry, please visit XWELL.com.

About XWELL, Inc. XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa is a leading retailer of wellness services and related products.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques.

XpresCheck, in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducts biosurveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events, including the Company’s current plans and expectations relating to the business and operations and future store openings, including but not limited to, future openings of Naples Wax Center and XpresSpa stores, are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Contact: mkucinski@mww.com

