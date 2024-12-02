Ethos Cannabis CEO Gibran Washington to Speak at MJBizCon 2024

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis , a leading multistate operator with a presence in Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, announced that CEO Gibran Washington will be featured on a panel at MJBizCon , the world’s largest cannabis business conference. Washington will join other industry leaders to discuss strategies for launching and marketing cannabis dispensaries. The session, “How to Launch and Market Your Dispensary,” is scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 3:40 to 4:20 p.m. Pacific at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The session will cover essential strategies for creating a successful dispensary in today’s highly competitive cannabis market, including best practices for establishing a strong foundation and building a robust marketing plan. Washington will be joined by John Mueller, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Greenlight Dispensary, and Krista Raymer, Founder of Vetrina, each relaying insights into critical steps, from the initial planning phase through to the grand opening and beyond, aimed at positioning new dispensaries for long-term success.

“Ethos Cannabis is committed to advancing the cannabis industry through innovation and knowledge sharing,” said Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis. “MJBizCon provides a unique platform for connecting with other cannabis professionals and sharing insights on strategies that are essential for thriving in this industry. I look forward to exchanging ideas that can empower dispensary operators to create impactful brands and establish themselves as trusted destinations in both new and emerging markets.”

Celebrating its 13th year, MJBizCon is recognized as the #1 global cannabis business conference and trade show, attracting over 30,000 industry professionals from around the world each year. The award-winning event includes more than 1,400 exhibitors, a 3-day conference with an expo, pre-show forums, and 100+ speakers representing all facets of the cannabis industry. Known for extraordinary networking opportunities and facilitating strategic partnerships, MJBizCon brings together everyone from first-time entrepreneurs to established multi-state operators.

For more information on Ethos Cannabis, visit ethoscannabis.com .

About Ethos Cannabis:

Ethos Cannabis is a multi-state operator with operations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Ethos also boasts four brands in its portfolio, Natural Selections (MA & PA), Eleven (MA & PA), Headliners (MA), and Meigs County (OH). Ethos is a leading vertically integrated, retail-focused platform in the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast, and Midwest markets of the U.S. This platform serves mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market through relationships with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions and strategic partnerships. Ethos is dedicated to helping individuals feel and live better through their experiences with cannabis. For more information on Ethos, visit ethoscannabis.com .

About MJBiz:

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list and ranks on the Gold 100 list of largest tradeshows in the U.S. The 2024 event will return to Las Vegas December 4-6, 2024 (Pre-Show Forums December 3). The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via MJBizDaily, MJBiz Magazine, MJBiz Factbook. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit www.MJBizCon.com and www.MJBizDaily.com.

Media Contact: ethos@kcsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.