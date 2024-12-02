Cardiologist Dr. Ellen Jane Killebrew to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TIBURON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past twenty years, the Association of American Medical College has reported a sharp increase in women doctors, including those that are specialists. Our guest, who has worked in the medical field for over five decades, is considered a pioneer that served as an inspirational catalyst towards this trend. This is the story of Dr. Ellen Jane Killebrew.

Dr. Ellen Jane Killebrew is a respected cardiologist, a career that she has held for decades, despite being male-dominated. In addition, she is a renowned professor of medicine at the University of California Medical Center in San Francisco. Soon, she will release an upcoming book titled The Magic Bag.

Dr. Killebrew’s interest in medicine began at age thirteen when she came down with gastritis. Originally majoring in Business Administration at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA, she switched her major to Pre-Med, and earned her Bachelor’s of Science in Biology in 1959. From 1961 to 1965, she worked on achieving her Doctor of Medicine at the New Jersey College of Medicine (now the Rutgers College of Medicine). Between 1965 and 1968, she completed an internship and residency at the University of Colorado. Later, between 1968 to 1970, she completed a cardiology fellowship at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco. Along the way, she tried different medical specialties but ultimately settled on cardiology.

“What was interesting was that the male students hated us women,” recalls Dr. Killebrew. “However, the male attendees and professors really appreciated us. One surgeon liked me and would always help me out. I have found that the male attendees were very nice and supportive. Another surgeon treated me like any other doctor.”

Dr Killebrew’s career started in October 1970 where she began working for Kaiser Permanente. Ultimately, she retired in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Along the way she pursued additional positions and accolades related to her impressive work in medicine and specifically cardiology. Most notable was her teaching career that she did concurrently with her work at Kaiser Permanente. In 1973, she became an assistant professor at the University of California Medical Center in San Francisco. In 1983, she rose to associate professor. In 1992, she became a clinical professor, a position that she holds to this day.

Throughout her career as a student, doctor, and professor, Dr. Killebrew has seen incredible changes – especially when it comes to medical technology and socially towards women doctors.

“When I first started in medicine things were archaic,” recalls Dr. Killebrew. “However, in terms of medical technology advancements, things just exploded. This includes CPR, defibrillators, coronary bypass surgery, treatments for heart failure, artificial hearts, and new medications – things that didn’t exist when I started, but now are widely used.”

“During one of my early residencies, even though I was the lone female doctor, guys were also nicer to me,” observes Dr. Killebrew. “Chivalry was not dead. Many doctors were already female. Overall, by the mid-eighties, women doctors were starting to see more equality. It took a while.”

“I love my career!” summarizes Dr. Killebrew. “It was a work in progress all along.”

Dr. Killebrew is also pleased to announce the upcoming release of her new book, The Magic Bag. Being released very soon, The Magic Bag serves as Dr. Killebrew’s personal memoir, which is targeted towards young women interested in a medicine. The title was inspired by gastritis that she got at the age of thirteen. The doctor that treated her made a house call, which included a bag full of medical implements. After his visit, she got better and ultimately referred to it as “the magic bag.” In total, it took six years for Dr. Killebrew to put together this incredible memoir.

“To those women who aspire to become doctors, expect long hours,” inspires Dr. Killebrew. “While it has been easier than it used to be, it’s not nine-to-five. It’s a different type of job. Eventually you get used to it. For me, it became very rewarding. It’s not for money or prestige, but for the patient.”

“My goal has not been to take a man’s place, but to take mine!” concludes Dr. Killebrew.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Ellen Jane Killebrew in a multi-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday December 4th at 12pm Eastern, with Jim Masters on Wednesday December 11th at 12pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday December 18th at 12pm Eastern.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

