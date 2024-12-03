High Voltage Capacitor Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $2.2 Billion By 2028

High Voltage Capacitor Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The high voltage capacitor market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The high voltage capacitor market size has grown strongly in recent years and is projected to grow from $1.71 billion in 2023 to $1.81 billion in 2024, displaying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. The growth during the known period is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for electrical grid infrastructure, increased power generation, integration of renewable energy, and advancements in research and development.

In the next few years, the high voltage capacitor market size is expected to witness solid growth. Predictions indicate a rise to $2.24 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Major trends for the forecast period include a miniaturization trend, dc link capacitors, power electronics, smart grids, material advancements, and customization and specialized applications. The growth during this period can be attributed to factors such as increasing electric vehicles EVs, expansion of high voltage direct current HVDC, rising renewable energy integration, increasing adoption of industrial automation, and enhancing power quality. The increasing demand for electricity is a major driver for the growth of the high voltage capacitor market. The demand for electrical capacitors is forecasted to surge, primarily due to the rising demand for consumer durables and IT hardware, with the utilization of electrical circuitry in diverse applications. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency IEA, electricity demand in India is expected to grow at an annual rate of 6.5% between 2022 and 2024, backed by rising consumption. Given these factors, the increasing electricity demand is expected to fuel the global high-voltage capacitor market.

Key industry players operating in the high voltage capacitor market include Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Eaton Corporation PLC., ZEZ SILKO Ltd., AVX Corporation., Nissin Food Products Co. Ltd., International Capacitors SA Lifasa, and many others.

Technological upgrade of the old grid infrastructure is a key trend gaining popularity in the high voltage capacitor market. Businesses in the high voltage capacitor market are upgrading and expanding the old electric grid to increase its capacity to move electricity from renewable sources of power and improve grid resilience.

The high voltage capacitor market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: High Voltage Plastic Film Capacitors, High Voltage Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, High Voltage Ceramic Capacitors, Other High Voltage Capacitors

2 By Capacity: 500-1000V, 1001-7000V, 7001-14000V, Above 14000V

3 By Application: Power Generation, Distribution, Transmission

North America was the largest region in the high voltage capacitor market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

