RadNet’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, DeepHealth, Launches New AI-powered Informatics and SmartTechnology™ Innovations at #RSNA2024

At RSNA 2024, DeepHealth launches new AI-powered informatics and SmartTechnology™ solutions powered by DeepHealth OS, its pioneering cloud-native operating system. These solutions, deployed on the secure, scalable, and interoperable OS, address clinical and operational challenges across the imaging value chain.

DeepHealth’s AI-powered informatics portfolio features the newly introduced Diagnostic Suite™ and TechLive™ 1 , integrated workspaces for radiologists and technologists. In addition, portfolio updates in Radiology Information System (RIS) and clinical AI are showcased.

To extend and scale these solutions, DeepHealth has established strategic ecosystem collaborations with health industry-leading OEMs GE HealthCare and Siemens Healthineers, leading AI infrastructure solutions company CARPL.ai, leading Enterprise Imaging solutions provider TeraRecon, and cloud technology leader Google.

LOS ANGELES and SOMERVILLE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT), has launched new AI-powered solutions at RSNA 2024. These solutions enable breakthroughs in imaging-based diagnosis, population health screening programs, and efficient large-scale imaging operations. Moreover, DeepHealth launches SmartTechnology™ solutions that integrate advanced AI and informatics with imaging systems for more efficient, patient-centric workflows. This comprehensive portfolio, anchored on the cloud-native DeepHealth OS, is designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance clinical confidence, while elevating the experiences of patients and care teams. DeepHealth has established strategic collaborations with industry leaders in healthcare, medical imaging, AI, and cloud platforms to continuously innovate solutions, business models, and new care paradigms with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care by unlocking the value of imaging.

1 FDA 510(k) pending.

DeepHealth’s latest innovations harness the power of AI to address pressing clinical and operational challenges in complex, high-volume care settings. These innovations include:

DeepHealth OS - a cloud-native, AI-powered operating system that unifies data across clinical and operational workflows and is at the core of DeepHealth’s portfolio.

- a cloud-native, AI-powered operating system that unifies data across clinical and operational workflows and is at the core of DeepHealth’s portfolio. Diagnostic Suite™ - a modernized version of a traditional Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS). It is a comprehensive interpretation and image management solution that provides a unified diagnostic workspace with a fast streaming viewer, smart reporting features, and advanced image management capabilities.

- an AI-powered, multi-modality remote-scanning platform designed to enable collaboration and knowledge sharing across an imaging fleet in real-time. SmartTechnology™ - solutions that integrate AI-powered informatics with imaging systems to drive AI adoption, productivity, and better clinical outcomes through innovative industry collaborations with leading imaging OEMs.

“At DeepHealth, we are leveraging the transformative power of AI to create SmartTechnology™ by seamlessly integrating advanced AI with systems and into workflows,” said Kees Wesdorp, President and CEO of RadNet’s Digital Health division. “DeepHealth has created a cohesive novel portfolio of AI-powered solutions that improve operational efficiency and clinical confidence across the end-to-end radiology workflow. With radiology’s increasing role in population health, we uniquely augment and integrate our core radiology informatics solutions and diagnostic AI tools for breast, lung, prostate, and brain health to enable population screening programs at scale. At RSNA 2024, we’re presenting next-generation solutions powered by DeepHealth OS and showing how we can build the infrastructure and ecosystem needed for AI adoption to enable better clinical outcomes and operational efficiency.”

DeepHealth OS – Transforming Clinical Workflows with Scalable AI

The radiology workflow is complex and tends to be siloed, with many different stakeholders using disconnected devices for various tasks and managing disparate data sources throughout the patient care journey. DeepHealth OS unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for every stakeholder in the radiology continuum, including patients, operations, referring physicians, technologists, and radiologists. The workspaces are tailored to the needs of stakeholders, with personalized experiences, secure access to a unified patient view, and provide AI-powered task-specific applications. This approach enhances clinical and operational efficiency and improves outcomes and patient experience by ensuring all health actions are well-coordinated, and the right data is available at the right time.

In addition, DeepHealth OS, with its modular, scalable, and cloud-native architecture ensures seamless interoperability with existing hardware and software.

Diagnostic Suite - Integrating Key AI and Advanced Visualization Capabilities

Diagnostic Suite harnesses the cloud-native capabilities of DeepHealth OS to deliver a cutting-edge evolution of the traditional Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS). This enterprise imaging solution is designed to be interoperable, efficient, and highly scalable, offering a unified diagnostic workspace with an image management layer purpose-built for AI orchestration and inferencing. It features a fast streaming viewer accessible from anywhere, which will be enhanced with advanced visualization tools from TeraRecon for an elevated user experience across complex studies.

The Diagnostic Suite also embeds and will extend CARPL.ai’s advanced AI infrastructure for dynamic monitoring and continuous optimization of clinical AI performance and safety, aiming to create a unique AI control system to accelerate AI adoption.

Diagnostic Suite already has its first customer with national full-service radiology provider ONRAD, which was announced earlier.

TechLive - Empowering Operational Oversight and Seamless Remote Collaboration

TechLive aims to revolutionize clinical and radiology practices with a remote centralized command center that allows technologists and other users to remotely access imaging devices (including MR, CT, and Ultrasound) across multiple locations, supporting real-time scanning, support, training, monitoring, and protocol standardization from a single workspace. The solution is designed to facilitate seamless collaboration and resource scaling in complex imaging environments without geographic constraints. The remote scanning solution is consistent with recently updated accreditation guidelines on safe remote scanning operations. The solution has already shown the potential to have significant impact in clinical practice and will be demonstrated at the DeepHealth booth.

SmartTechnnology - Enhancing Workflows and Clinical Confidence

DeepHealth unveils SmartTechnology, a groundbreaking product category that seamlessly integrates AI-powered informatics with advanced imaging systems. This innovative solution bridges the gap between patient imaging at the modality level (e.g., image acquisition with a mammography system) and diagnostic interpretation (e.g., breast lesion detection), which is traditionally performed on separate devices and at different points in time. By unifying these processes, SmartTechnology enables more efficient, faster, patient-centric workflows, potentially redefining the future of healthcare delivery.

The leading example in this new category, SmartMammo™, integrates AI with mammography systems to improve the accuracy of lesion detection, classify tissue density, and elevate generalists' detection rates to those of specialists2. Combined with GE HealthCare's patient-centric Senographe Pristina™, SmartMammo is capable of returning lesion scoring within five minutes of scanning, enabling faster and more reliable breast cancer screening. Such workflows can enable same-day diagnosis and immediate results communication to patients. SmartMammo is also compatible with Hologic’s DBT mammography systems. SmartMammo will be demonstrated at the DeepHealth and GE HealthCare booths.

SmartSonography™, another SmartTechnology initiative, is aimed at enhancing ultrasound-based diagnostics. In collaboration with Siemens Healthineers, by combining their Acuson Sequoia with DeepHealth’s SmartSonography solution, the two companies aim to enable real-time remote imaging support, improve diagnostic precision, and address workforce challenges. Together, DeepHealth and Siemens Healthineers intend to pave the way for smarter, more efficient, and accessible ultrasound care. SmartSonography will be demonstrated at the DeepHealth and Siemens Healthineers booths.

2 Kim et al. Impact of a Categorical AI System for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis on Breast Cancer Interpretation by Both General Radiologists and Breast Imaging Specialists. Radiol Artif Intell. 2024. doi: 10.1148/ryai.230137.

Further Updates to DeepHealth’s Broader Portfolio

Beyond the new introductions, DeepHealth will also demonstrate updates to its broader enterprise imaging and population health portfolio. This includes new features and updates to its breast, lung, prostate, and brain AI solutions and advances in Radiology Information System (RIS).

Elements of DeepHealth’s portfolio are already delivering meaningful impact for patients and healthcare providers around the world, with over 800 clinical sites and more than 3,000 radiologists leveraging its current RIS, PACS, and AI solutions to deliver better care. DeepHealth’s end-to-end clinical AI solutions are also powering large scale diagnostic and screening programs for breast cancer in the US and for lung cancer in Europe.

At RSNA 2024, DeepHealth’s complete portfolio of solutions3 is presented at Booth no. 1340, South Hall, Level 3 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

