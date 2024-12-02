INVESTOR DEADLINE FRIDAY: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Iris Energy Limited Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - IREN

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) publicly traded securities between June 20, 2023 and July 11, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until this Friday, December 6, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Iris Energy class action lawsuit. Captioned Williams-Israel v. Iris Energy Limited, No. 24-cv-07046 (E.D.N.Y.), the Iris Energy class action lawsuit charges Iris Energy and certain Iris Energy top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Iris Energy has claimed to be a “leading next-generation data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond.”

The Iris Energy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants overstated Iris Energy’s prospects with data centers and high performance computing, in large part as a result of material deficiencies in Iris Energy’s Childress County, Texas site.

The Iris Energy class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 11, 2024 Culper Research issued a report entitled “Iris Energy Ltd (IREN): A Prius at the Grand Prix.” On this news, the price of Iris Energy’s stock fell by more than 15%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Iris Energy publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Iris Energy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Iris Energy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Iris Energy class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Iris Energy class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

