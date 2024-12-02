MROPEN EVO at RSNA24: MRI scan time reduced up to 50% at equal quality image

GENOA, Italy, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unlocking the future of joint and spine imaging with the latest evolution of MROpen EVO by ASG Superconductors, the only truly open MRI system at RSNA24.

Discover the new features of MROpen EVO — a revolutionary MRI system specifically designed for joints, neuro and spine imaging and able to comfortably welcome children, larger and claustrophobic patients.

Thanks to this evolution and overall optimization of several technical key features - all FDA approved - the latest version of the Helium-free MgB2 based MRI scanner, provides equal quality image and a scan time reduced up to 50%.

The new image acquisition algorithm, based on the Compressed Sensing technique, merges parallel imaging concepts with sparse data sampling and iterative reconstruction to shorten scan time and to improve resolution. The technique can be used in 2D and 3D sequences for all anatomies.

Imagine having the power to provide unparalleled diagnostic insights while also expanding your referral base in orthopedic and orthopedic sports surgery. How would the chance to perform weight-bearing MRI scans transform your practice and improve patient outcomes?

Having reduced the acquisition time, the routine spine protocol, for example, can be performed in only 12 minutes in either sitting or supine position, allowing to scan 3 patients per hour with the best MRI experience.

3D scans benefit of higher scan-time reduction. The isotropic 3D-T1 scan of the brain with a voxel size of 1.3mm can be completed in 4 minutes.

Thanks to the increased productivity and the benefit given by the open access scanner, MROpen EVO meets the expectations of clinicians for an easier management of special-needs and claustrophobic patients.

With MROpen EVO, diagnostics centres are not just investing in advanced technology, but they are opening the door to new revenue streams.

Scott Boulas, Country Manager of ASG Superconductors USA, declares: “In my discussions with Healthcare Administrators and Radiologists across North America, there is a growing interest and enthusiasm for MROpen EVO’s unique capabilities. The growing movement is to complement other high field MRI assets especially in MSK and complex Ortho cases. I am sensing a ground swell of confidence in our technology.”

