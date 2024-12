Global Automotive Tailgate Market to Reach USD 17.17 Billion by 2026, Growing at a 5.3% CAGR | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Automotive Tailgate Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Vehicle Type and Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026."๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ - ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ” :The global automotive tailgate market was valued at $11.50 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $17.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4.81 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $7.94 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 6.6%. Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for around 64.3% share in 2018, with the former constituting around 41.9% share and are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 6.6% and 4.9%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 64.3% in 2018, and is anticipated to reach 68.2% by 2026.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6299 Automotive tailgates are the gates attached to the rear side of the vehicle and are responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the passengers and vehicle while driving. Tailgates used in a vehicle are of different types such as manually operated tailgates or the automatic tailgates and this depends on the level of autonomy of the vehicle. With the increased production and sales of the vehicles equipped with advanced components, the demand for better and efficient tailgates to be equipped in vehicles has increased, which supplements the growth of the vehicle tailgate market.It comprises several components such as taillights, camera, and other components, which increase the demand for better and efficient tailgates within the vehicle thereby boosting the automotive tailgate industry. Various developments have been carried out by top companies operating in the market along with the introduction of different products, which enhances the automotive tailgate outlook among the customers. Currently, there are two types of automotive tailgates widely used in vehicles, namely, hydraulic/manual operated and power-operated gates.Better and efficient tailgates have a wider application in automobiles as they are used to ensure the safety of the vehicle and passengers while driving. Also with the introduction of automated tailgates, the automotive tailgate market size has increased due to its wider application, which has boosted the automotive tailgate market growth across the globe.Factors such as increase in demand for electronic-based components or devices and need for effective automatic tailgate in the vehicle are increasing the automotive tailgate market share. However, high configuration cost and degradation of sensing mechanism is projected to hamper the automotive tailgate market size. Further, rise in technological advancement and innovation in the field of automotive industry and surge in expenditure on luxury vehicles around the globe is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of the vehicle tailgate market.๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-tailgate-market/purchase-options ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :Go Industries, Inc.,Gordon Auto Body Parts Co., Ltd.,Huf Hรผlsbeck & Fรผrst GmbH & Co. KG.,Johnson Electric Holdings Limited,Magna International Inc.,Plastic Omnium,Robert Bosch GmbH,Aisin Seiki,Autoease Technology,Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc.๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6299 ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ :Based on type, the hydraulic/manual operated segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.Based on sales channel, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is the highest revenue contributor during the forecast period.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by Europe, LAMEA and North America.๐‘๐ž๐š๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ :Electric Commercial Vehicle MarketPortable EV Charger MarketCruise Ship MarketE-Commerce Warehouse MarketLogistics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/logistics-market Roadside Assistance Market๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ฎ๐ฌ :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 