Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,453 in the last 365 days.

AB Akola Group notification on transactions in the Company's securities by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

AB Akola Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification from the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).


Additional information:


Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AB Akola Group notification on transactions in the Company's securities by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more