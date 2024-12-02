Lucky Forever Tea by Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Lucky Forever Tea

Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd's innovative tea packaging design recognized for its creative blend of tradition and modernity

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and prestigious design competitions , has announced that Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd 's "Lucky Forever Tea" has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This highly coveted recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, functionality, and aesthetic appeal of the Lucky Forever Tea packaging design within the competitive field of packaging design.The Lucky Forever Tea packaging design showcases the importance of innovative and user-friendly packaging solutions in the modern tea industry. By successfully combining traditional cultural elements with a contemporary illustration style, Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd has created a packaging design that resonates with young consumers while maintaining a strong connection to its cultural roots. This award-winning design demonstrates the potential for packaging to enhance the overall product experience and appeal to specific target audiences.Lucky Forever Tea features a unique packaging design that incorporates a pull-out box construction and a mesh storage compartment for convenient on-the-go brewing. The design combines vibrant illustrations with hot stamping techniques to create a visually striking and festive appearance. The illustrations depict various auspicious symbols from traditional Chinese culture, such as cranes, gourds, peonies, and ingots, conveying blessings for a prosperous future. This thoughtful blend of functionality and cultural symbolism sets Lucky Forever Tea apart in the market.The Bronze A' Design Award for Lucky Forever Tea serves as a testament to Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd's commitment to excellence in packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire the company to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation in future projects. By setting a high standard for packaging design within the tea industry, Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd aims to encourage other designers and brands to explore new possibilities and elevate the overall quality of packaging solutions.Lucky Forever Tea was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team at Shenzhen Banana Design Co. Ltd. The project was led by Creative Directors Yang Qianfu and Lin Xupan, Design Director Lin Songcai, and Planning Director Xu Zhanli. Their combined expertise and vision were instrumental in creating a packaging design that successfully captures the essence of the brand while providing a practical and engaging user experience.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Lucky Forever Tea packaging design at:About Shenzhen Banana Design Co. LtdShenzhen Banana Design is a strengths-driven branding agency that specializes in creating unique brand identities through a comprehensive four-step process encompassing strengths opportunity, analysis, shaping, and design. With over a decade of experience and a diverse portfolio spanning various design fields, Banana Design has successfully provided professional design services to more than 200 domestic and international enterprises, helping clients achieve over 300 design awards.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to enhance people's lives. The Bronze A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that showcase technical excellence, creative skill, and attention to detail. These designs are expected to be highly regarded and valued for their contribution to making the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. The award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The competition is judged by a panel of esteemed design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

