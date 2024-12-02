St. Albans Barracks // Missing Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2008624
TROOPER: Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/01/2024 at 2207 hours
LOCATION: Scott Rd Franklin, VT
MISSING PERSON: Taylor Racine
AGE: 14
RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 01, 2024 at approximately 2207 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile. Taylor Racine (14), is believed to have run away. Troopers have been unable to locate Taylor at this time. She is believed to be in the Stowe area.
Taylor is described as being approximately 5’5” and weighing 115 lbs. with brown hair (purple and teal highlights) and brown eyes. She was reported to last be wearing blue jeans and a black hoody. The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Taylor. Anyone with information as to Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Trooper Jared Blair
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802)-524-5993
jared.blair@vermont.gov
