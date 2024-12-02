Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Missing Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

              

CASE#: 24A2008624

TROOPER:  Jared Blair                                             

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/01/2024 at 2207 hours

LOCATION: Scott Rd Franklin, VT

 

MISSING PERSON: Taylor Racine

AGE: 14

RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 01, 2024 at approximately 2207 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile. Taylor Racine (14), is believed to have run away. Troopers have been unable to locate Taylor at this time. She is believed to be in the Stowe area.

 

Taylor is described as being approximately 5’5” and weighing 115 lbs. with brown hair (purple and teal highlights) and brown eyes. She was reported to last be wearing blue jeans and a black hoody. The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Taylor. Anyone with information as to Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

 

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov

 

