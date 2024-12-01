'Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region - 2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon' successfully…

MACAU, December 1 - The ‘Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region - 2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon’, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), was held today (1 December) at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Fikadu Debele from Ethiopia and Alexandra Morozova from Russia won the men’s and women’s marathon respectively.

The 43rd running of the Macao International Marathon has attracted elite athletes and long-distance running enthusiasts alike to compete for top honors in different categories. The marathon and half-marathon courses run along the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, passed by the World Heritage attraction A-Ma Temple and run along the Sai Van Bridge.

The start of the races was officiated by: Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of GEG; Mr. Chan Pou Sin, President of AGAM; and Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer - Macau of GEG.

In the men’s marathon, Fikadu Debele from Ethiopia successfully defended his title with a time of 2:12:16, ahead of Anderson Seroi from Kenya and Mesfin Bekele from Ethiopia. Alexandra Mozorova won the women’s marathon title with a time of 2:34:22, ahead of Rodah Tanui and Tecla Kirongo from Kenya.

In the Macao athlete category, the top three in the men’s marathon are Wang Kun, Fong Ieng Wai and Leong Kin Kei. Wang Kun also smashed the Macao record with a time of 2:24:35. The top three Macao athletes in the women’s marathon are Wu Yangyang (3:10:46), Chio Tong Tong and Xu Zhonghuang.

The winners in all categories are as follows:

Category Marathon Half-marathon Mini-marathon Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s Overall Fikadu Debele Alexandra Mozorova Mathew Samperu Emebet Beyene -- -- Macao Wang Kun Wu Yangyang Wong Chin Wa Wong San San -- -- Group A Donitaki Komon Xu Xinyu Daniel Emídio Emebet Beyene Leong Kai In Fong Si Weng B Anderson Seroi Peris Jerono Mathew Samperu Guo Liya Ieong Kin Kuan Chan Sio Man C Fong Ieng Wai Wang Dongmei Joseph Ngare Chao Hang Fa Paras Khadka Rosa Mota D Vitaliy Shafar Su Meiling Lok Wai Kin Fu Kong Meng -- -- E Zhong Zhiping Lu Dongmei -- -- -- --

The winning organizations of the Active Group Trophies are as follows:

Sport Association and Government Registered Organization: Care Action Macao;

Public and Private Entities: Galaxy Entertainment Group.

The Senior Trophy was won by 73-year-old Qi Zhirong.

The popular ‘Most Creative Costume Award’ competition was held again this year and attracted many participants to dress up in their favorite costume. The results were announced and the awards were presented to the winners after the races concluded. The ‘GEG Handover Cup’ prizes were also awarded to the top three winners in the Macao men’s and women’s categories of the marathon and the half-marathon.

Guests attended the event also included: Mr. Ma Iao Hang, Chairman of AGAM; Mr. Chan Chak Mo, President of Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China; Mr. José Tavares, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Mr. Ted Chan, Chief Financial Officer of GEG; Mr. Jeffrey Jiang, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Services of GEG; Mr. Andy Lee, Deputy Director of Operations of StarWorld Hotel; Ms. Rosa Mota, Portuguese Olympic gold medalist in women's marathon; Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Vong Ka Kun, Acting Department Head of the Sports Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee.

Athletes who successfully finished the race may check their result at www.macaomarathon.com and download the certificate at www.marathon-photos.com from 13 December onwards. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomarathon.com or the ‘Macao Marathon’ mobile application or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.