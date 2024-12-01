CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. 公告：如果您在 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE：CUBI) 的投資中蒙受損失，我們鼓勵您與 The Rosen Law Firm 聯絡以了解您的權益

紐約, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

事因：全球投資者權益律師事務所 Rosen Law Firm 繼續代表 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) 的股東對潛在證券索賠進行調查，原因是有指控稱 Customers Bancorp 可能向投資大眾發布了嚴重誤導性的商務資訊。

影響：倘若您曾購買 Customers Bancorp 證券，您可能有權獲得賠償，並透過勝訴收費安排，免去任何自付費用或開支。 Rosen Law Firm 正準備發起集體訴訟，期望為投資者討回損失。

下一步行動：如欲加入潛在集體訴訟，請造訪 https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=28067 或免費致電 866-767-3653 或電郵至 case@rosenlegal.com 與 Phillip Kim 律師聯絡，了解關於此集體訴訟的資訊。

事件概覽：2024 年 8 月 8 日，聯邦儲備委員會 (Federal Reserve Board of Governors) 於市場交易時段發出一項名為「聯儲會對 Customers Bancorp, Inc. 及 Customers Bank 採取強制行動」的公告。 公告隨附 Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia、Customers Bancorp, Inc. 與 Customers Bank 之間的書面協議。 該協議指出「Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia 最近對 [Customers Bancorp 和 Customers Bank] 進行之調查及審查 [. . .] 發現到與銀行風險管理實務，以及與遵守反清洗黑錢 (「AML」) 相關的適用法律、規則和法規，當中包括與銀行保密法 (Bank Secrecy Act) 有關的重大缺陷 [. . .]，包括由美國財政部 (U.S. Department of the Treasury) 據此發出的規則和條例 [. . .]，以及 [聯邦儲備系統] 委員會條例 H 的反清洗黑錢規定 [. . .]；以及由美國財政部外國資產控制辦公室 (Office of Foreign Assets Control) 所發出的規定[。]」

受此消息影響，Customers Bancorp 股價於 2024 年 8 月 8 日每股下跌 7.22 美元，跌幅為 13.3%，收市價報每股 47.01 美元。

為何選擇 Rosen Law：我們鼓勵投資者選擇在領導角色方面具有成功往績紀錄的合格律師。 通常，發布通知的律師事務所並無可相比的經驗、資源或任何有意義的同儕認可， 許多此類律師事務所實際上並不處理證券集體訴訟方面的業務。 選擇律師還需明智。 Rosen Law Firm 為全球投資者代理法律事務，專注於證券集體訴訟和股東代位訴訟。 Rosen Law Firm 當時曾針對一家中國公司發起迄今規模最大的證券集體訴訟，並成功達成和解。 Rosen Law Firm 曾因其證券集體訴訟案件的和解數量，於 2017 年獲 ISS Securities Class Action Services 評選為排名第一的律師行。 自 2013 年以來，Rosen Law Firm 每年都進入該排行榜的前四名，且已為投資者追回數以億計美元 的資金。 僅在 2019 年，事務所便為投資者追回了逾 $4.38 億美元的資金。 2020 年，創始合夥人 Laurence Rosen 獲 law360 評選為「最佳原告律師」 (Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar)。 事務所的多位律師曾獲得 Lawdragon 和 Super Lawyers 的表彰。

