Bybit Web3 Celebrates SpaceS Milestone: Over 2.5 Million Members in the TON Ecosystem and Joins The Open League

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is marking new milestones of Web3 growth in the TON ecosystem. Bybit Web3's organic integrations of The Open Network (TON) have supercharged the expansion of its Web3 universe, spearheaded by the success of SpaceS, the first fly-to-earn and meme-filled Telegram game led by Bybit Web3. Building on the momentum, Bybit Web3 will also be joining Season 7 of The Open League, contributing to the enrichment of The Open Network for everyone.

Unlocking Cult Status: The Rise of SpaceS

Since its launch in late October, the eclectic SpaceS game has amassed over 2.5 million members in the community. Over 3.4 million monthly active users gravitated towards the Telegram game bot, catapulting the mini game to top spots in the Telegram Game Bot rankings in its first month.

Continuing the momentum, SpaceS has announced the launch of a new season, Alliance Edition, unlocking seamless access between trending Telegram games for players. Alliance Edition allows users to fly into SpaceS directly from popular projects like Major, Catizen, Yescoin, RIverland, Boinkers, Cat Gold Miner, and more, reaping benefits from the entire Telegram gaming ecosystem. By playing these games, users can unlock exclusive project rewards—all while exploring a growing network of Telegram's most engaging games.

More opportunities to earn in the Alliance Edition:

Smoother Gameplay: Users get to enjoy an enhanced gaming experience.

Users get to enjoy an enhanced gaming experience. Diverse Tasks for Points: Users may earn more points by completing tasks from partners and Bybit Web3, and sharing their Telegram story while exploring different games.

Users may earn more points by completing tasks from partners and Bybit Web3, and sharing their Telegram story while exploring different games. Seasonal Supply Boxes are reset every season, with options to share and earn additional points.

are reset every season, with options to share and earn additional points. Referral System: Users may unlock a bonus of 800 points per referral and boost multipliers.

The Open League Opens Season 7 with Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is also opening another front of community engagements and user experience by joining Season 7 of The Open League. A brainchild of the TON Foundation, The Open League is a powerful gaming platform on the TON blockchain that supports and incentivizes creators and participants in the TON ecosystem.

By joining The Open League, Bybit Web3 aspires to redefine engagements and growth in Web3 with TON. The instant popularity of SpaceS and The Open League's well-established status as a rewarding platform position the partners to shape the future of interactions in Web3 by championing long-term value for users and Web3 projects alike.

Leveraging TON's game-changing potential in Web3, Bybit Web3's first venture into the TON gaming space commenced a new chapter of rewarding participation, driving adoption, and strengthening connections between the 1 billion users across Bybit, TON and Telegram's ecosystems.

"We're absolutely excited to see SpaceS soar to new heights, attracting over 2.5 million members," added Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 of Bybit. "This is a testament to the power of DeFi and GameFi to revolutionize the way we interact with Web2 and Web3 communities. By joining forces with The Open Network, we're poised to push the boundaries of Web3 innovation. Let's celebrate this exciting partnership and the bright future it holds!"

"I believe this partnership has the potential to significantly influence the development of decentralized entertainment and engagement. Bybit's integration with TON illustrates the immense potential of combining gaming experiences with decentralized ecosystems, and is another big leap forward for engagement in Web3," said Alena Shmalko, Ecosystem Lead at TON Foundation. "The success of SpaceS showcases the scalability and vibrancy of TON's ecosystem, and Bybit's participation in season seven of The Open League represents another aspect in which we're working together to deliver value to users while further building out an interconnected universe."

