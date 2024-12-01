PHILIPPINES, December 1 - Press Release

November 30, 2024 Bong Go conducts monitoring visit of Malasakit Center in Biliran Provincial Hospital, provides aid to health workers and patients Continuing his advocacy for better healthcare services for Filipinos, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited the Biliran Provincial Hospital in Naval, Biliran, where he checked the operations of the Malasakit Center and distributed grocery packs to health workers and patients on Friday, November 29. In his speech, Go emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare of underprivileged Filipinos, urging public servants and healthcare workers to remain committed to their roles. "Unahin n'yo lagi ang kababayan nating mahihirap. Sila ang pinaka nangangailangan ng tulong mula sa gobyerno," said Go. The senator, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and a health reforms crusader, also acknowledged the unwavering efforts of the hospital's medical staff in delivering essential healthcare services despite the challenges brought by the pandemic and the increasing demands in the health sector. As the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, Go highlighted how these centers aim to ease the financial burden of patients, especially the poor. "Ang layunin ng Malasakit Center ay siguraduhin na ang ating mga kababayang mahihirap ay may access sa mabilis at maayos na serbisyong medikal. Gusto nating alisin ang pasanin nila sa pagbabayad ng hospital bills," he explained. To date, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established across the country, serving over 15 million Filipinos. During his visit, the senator's team distributed grocery packs, masks, vitamins, basketballs, volleyballs, and snacks to the hospital workers in attendance, including nurses, utility staff, and security personnel. The hospital staff also thanked Senator Go for advocating for their welfare, particularly in the release of Health Emergency Allowances due to them for services rendered during the pandemic. Go also took the opportunity to extend his gratitude to local officials who have been instrumental in improving healthcare in Biliran, including Congressman Gerardo Espina Jr., Governor Gerard Roger Espina, Vice Governor Brigido Caneja III, Naval Mayor Gretchen Stephanie Espina, and Vice Mayor Vicente Curso Jr. , among others. "Ang inyong pakikiisa sa mga programang pangkalusugan ay malaking bagay para sa ating mga kababayan. Maraming salamat sa inyong serbisyo," he stated. The Malasakit Center in Biliran Provincial Hospital has significantly improved the health status of the province, according to a letter of appreciation from the hospital management led by Chief of Hospital Dr. Joyce Caneja. "By providing accessible and efficient healthcare services, countless lives have been positively affected, and many individuals have been given renewed hope for a healthier future. This initiative has been incredibly transformative for those patients battling chronic diseases like cancer and individuals requiring dialysis treatments. The assistance provided has been nothing short of life-saving," the letter noted. The letter further emphasized, "Your efforts have created lasting positive impacts, and we are profoundly appreciative of your commitment to making healthcare accessible and efficient for all. The presence of the Malasakit Center has led to a notable increase in the health-seeking behaviors of our constituents, breaking down barriers and facilitating easier access to medical assistance." Go reiterated his call for continued investments in the healthcare sector, noting the importance of preparing for any future health crises. "Dapat paghandaan natin ang anumang maaaring dumating. Kaya patuloy tayong maglaan ng pondo para sa kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan," he urged. Aside from the Malasakit Centers, Go also underscored the importance of the Super Health Centers being established nationwide. These centers aim to provide primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection services, including diagnostics, outpatient care, birthing facilities, and telemedicine, to remote communities. With the support of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the Department of Health, funds were allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers, including three in Biliran, one of which was inaugurated later that day. The senator reaffirmed his commitment to champion health and social services in the Senate, encouraging everyone to work together to ensure a healthier and more resilient nation. "Magbayanihan tayo para sa isang mas maayos at mas malakas na healthcare system," he concluded. On the same day, Go also assisted indigents in the Naval, inspected projects he supported in the Biliran province and met with local leaders. He later on attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Year-End Celebration in Metro Manila. "Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.