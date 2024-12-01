Sam Hou Fai highlights unity, integrity and innovation focus for new Government team

MACAU, December 1 - The Chief Executive-designate, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said he would lead the sixth-term Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government with the philosophy “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovating”. This was in order to push forward the work of most concern to the general public, while continuing to advance key initiatives crucial for long-term development.

Mr Sam today led the designated principal officials and Prosecutor-General appointed to serve in the sixth-term MSAR Government in a meeting with the press. The event followed the State Council’s appointment of those individuals, which it announced on Saturday (30 November).

Mr Sam also announced during the press conference the Deputy Chief of the Office of the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Chan Kak, will be the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office.

The sixth-term MSAR Government will be inaugurated on 20 December 2024.

Speaking at the press conference at the Government Headquarters, Mr Sam stated that with the strong leadership of the Central Government and the robust support from the country, Macao will undoubtedly achieve high-quality development, provided that it fosters social consensus, strengthens its capabilities, and encourages confidence and innovation. Such effort will write a new chapter in the successful practise of “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics, he said.

Mr Sam expressed gratitude for the trust and support of the Central Government. In accordance with Article 50 of the Basic Law of the MSAR, the appointments of the new principal officials and Prosecutor-General were made following Mr Sam’s nominations. Mr Sam said the nomination process went smoothly, with the State Council accepting his nominations yesterday (Saturday), and officially appointing the principal officials and Prosecutor-General.

The composition of the new-term Government, in terms of its principal officials and Prosecutor-General, embodied the spirit of integrity and innovation, said Mr Sam. The new team fully met the requirements he previously mentioned as necessary for those serving as principal officials. This is that the team members are patriotic and loyal to Macao; have a strong sense of national security; have a commitment to public welfare; and are capable, courageous, and possess a team spirit. The new appointees all come from the public service sector, with some having served as principal officials in the previous-term administration or even the term before that.

The newcomers were all officials with director-level experience. They have a strong professional background, years of service in various positions in society, rich administrative experience, familiarity with governmental operations, and an understanding of public sentiment. This would facilitate the transition period in terms of their work and the commencement of various tasks, after assuming office, added Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive-designate for the sixth-term Government said the new Government team would take proactive measures, and focus on solving deep-seated contradictions and issues in the development of the MSAR. It would shoulder the mission entrusted to it by the country, effectively respond to the new requirements and expectations of the general public in terms of a better life, and live up to the trust and expectations of President Xi Jinping, the Central Government, and the residents of Macao.

In the next stage, the new Government team would swiftly familiarise itself with various aspects of work, while ensuring continuity of existing measures and initiatives, including those related with the celebration of the MSAR’s 25th anniversary. This would ensure a smooth transition of responsibility and power.

After taking office on 20 December, the new Government team will work diligently to prepare a new Policy Address, in order to realise elements of Mr Sam’s election manifesto as key points of focus of the Government’s work in the next year. The team would earnestly listen to the opinions of various sectors of society, experts, scholars, and patriotic organisations.

During the press conference, Mr Sam was asked about fresh initiatives – once he had taken office – to integrate Macao better into national development. He said integrating with the national development agenda was a crucial task for Macao, that must be carried out effectively. After taking office, there would be close cooperation with the Guangdong Government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, in order to make full use of the respective strengths of the three places in jointly integrating into the national agenda, and for the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Such collaboration aimed to complement the three places’ respective development strengths, and to enrich the practical benefit derived from the “One country, two systems” principle. Such collaboration would also lead to discovery of new opportunities for Macao’s development.

The mission of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was to serve the appropriate economic diversification of the Macao and to exemplify a strong advantage of the “One country, two systems” principle, said Mr Sam. The new-term MSAR Government would work closely with Guangdong Province for the better advancement of the joint-administration principle of the Cooperation Zone.

Whether the Cooperation Zone, the Greater Bay Area, or participation in the Belt and Road initiative, all involved cross-boundary elements and required enhanced coordination among all parties, said Mr Sam. In terms of promoting appropriate economic diversification, there would be an emphasis on requiring all functional departments to enhance coordination. In the process of advancing their work, they would be required to better identify more opportunities for the benefit of the development of Macao.