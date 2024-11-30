TAIWAN, November 30 - President Lai delivers remarks aboard aircraft en route to Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau

At 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, President Lai Ching-te departed from Taiwan for a visit to our diplomatic allies the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau. During the flight, President Lai delivered remarks thanking all those on staff for their hard work making preparations, and all the delegation members, traveling press corps, and the China Airlines crew members for doing their part to expand Taiwan’s international space. He then expressed hope that everyone will work together to help Taiwan engage steadily and confidently with the world.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I first want to welcome you all on this trip to our allies in the Pacific which looks to advance smart and sustainable development and regional prosperity. This is the first time that I will be traveling in my capacity as president to visit the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau and to make a transit stop in the United States islands of Hawaii and Guam.

This is also the first time for me to see F-16V fighter jets escort my aircraft and deliver an aerial salute, which I found very moving. The sea of clouds outside the aircraft, with its many layers, is quite beautiful. Everyone should take the opportunity to enjoy the view.

We all should get some rest during the flight, because our official diplomatic mission will begin immediately after we arrive in Hawaii. We have a tight schedule on this trip, so let’s all do our best, and remember that we are all Team Taiwan. Over the next seven days, we will be working hard together, helping Taiwan engage stably and confidently with the rest of the world.

After delivering remarks, President Lai chatted with the traveling press corps, talking about his preparations for the trip and his thoughts on making his first trip as president.