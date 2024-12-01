SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/LOST HUNTER/TOWN OF ARLINGTON

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3004203

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 11/30/24 @ 1723 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Butternut Gutter/South Road area, Arlington





















AGE: 14 year old juvenile

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/30/24 at approximately 1723 hours Vermont State Police were advised of a lost juvenile hunter in the area of woods near South Road and Butternut Gutter, Arlington.





After establishing a command post where joint operations could be conducted, the Arlington Fire Department entered the woods and were able to locate the juvenile, who was then escorted out to safety. Once out, the juvenile was evaluated by Northshire Rescue before being released to a family member.







