SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/LOST HUNTER/TOWN OF ARLINGTON
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3004203
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/30/24 @ 1723 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Butternut Gutter/South Road area, Arlington
AGE: 14 year old juvenile
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/30/24 at approximately 1723 hours Vermont State Police were advised of a lost juvenile hunter in the area of woods near South Road and Butternut Gutter, Arlington.
After establishing a command post where joint operations could be conducted, the Arlington Fire Department entered the woods and were able to locate the juvenile, who was then escorted out to safety. Once out, the juvenile was evaluated by Northshire Rescue before being released to a family member.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.