SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/LOST HUNTER/TOWN OF ARLINGTON

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3004203

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt Justin Walker                            

STATION:  Shaftsbury Field Station                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421


DATE/TIME: 11/30/24 @ 1723 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Butternut Gutter/South Road area, Arlington






AGE: 14 year old juvenile

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/30/24 at approximately 1723 hours Vermont State Police were advised of a lost juvenile hunter in the area of woods near South Road and Butternut Gutter, Arlington.


After establishing a command post where joint operations could be conducted, the Arlington Fire Department entered the woods and were able to locate the juvenile, who was then escorted out to safety. Once out, the juvenile was evaluated by Northshire Rescue before being released to a family member.



Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

