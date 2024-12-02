Garden Greenz Donates to ABCKidz and Whole Spectrum Autism

Donation

Jersey City's Garden Greenz makes Donations of $45k to Charity

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garden Greenz LLC Donates $45,000 to Support Local Nonprofit OrganizationsGarden Greenz LLC, a leading business located at 190 Newark Avenue in Jersey City, is proud to announce charitable contributions totaling $45,000 to support two impactful local nonprofit organizations.The Garden Greenz LLC donated $25,000 to ABCKidz (Athletes for a Better Community), a program founded by Charles "Mandy" Johnson Jr., dedicated to empowering young athletes through mentorship, community engagement, and skill development. ABCKidz fosters positive youth development by using sports as a platform to teach essential life skills and build a brighter future for young participants.In addition, Garden Greenz LLC has contributed $20,000 to Whole Spectrum Autism , an organization founded by Sherry Singh that advocates for individuals and families affected by autism. Whole Spectrum Autism provides vital resources, education, and support to promote inclusion, acceptance, and opportunities for people on the autism spectrum.“At Garden Greenz LLC, we are deeply committed to making a difference in the communities we serve,” said Brian K Markey, CEO of Garden Greenz LLC. “The incredible work of ABCKidz and Whole Spectrum Autism aligns with our mission to nurture growth, not only at Garden Greenz but in lives as well. We are honored to support these organizations as they continue to create positive change.”The donations were presented during a special ceremony at Saigon Cafe at 188 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ, where representatives from both nonprofits expressed gratitude for the company’s generosity and commitment to community development.For more information about Garden Greenz LLC, please visit gardengreenz201.com or contact Media Relations team 201-963-4500.About Garden Greenz LLCGarden Greenz LLC is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions that inspire informed decisions of usage and foster healthier communities. Based in Jersey City, NJ, the company combines innovative products with a commitment to giving back through philanthropic initiatives.Media Contact:Frank RobertsonCTO/Media RelationsGarden Greenz LLCPhone: 201-963-4500Email: info@gardengreenz201.comWebsite: gardengreenz201.com

