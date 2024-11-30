WTT Soft Launch Event Sets the Stage for the Future of Competitive Trading

SENTOSA COVE, Singapore, Nov. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The much-anticipated World Trading Tournament (WTT) soft launch successfully took place at the prestigious One15 Marina, Sentosa Cove, Singapore, marking the beginning of an exciting new era in competitive trading. With a vibrant gathering of key industry leaders, partners, and passionate traders, the event provided a first look into WTT’s groundbreaking platform, which aims to redefine the trading world.

The soft launch served as the official introduction of WTT’s vision: turning trading into a dynamic and competitive global sport. The platform’s innovative ecosystem combines the thrill of competition, the power of community, and the excitement of high-stakes trading. WTT’s mission is simple—Trade to Thrill—offering a new experience where every trade counts as a step toward victory in the World Series of Trading, a revolutionary global event.



Building a Strong Foundation Through Partnerships



The success of WTT is supported by key strategic partners: Dollars Markets, Paywiser, The Firm Capital, and WikiFX. Each partner plays an essential role in making the platform a state-of-the-art experience. The Firm Capital provides the technological backbone, WikiFX drives community awareness with its extensive database and implements the technology of WikiTrade, Paywiser delivers seamless payment services, and Dollars Markets brings eager participants ready to compete on the global stage.

Arthur Huis Int Veld, CEO of WTT, captured the energy of the event, stating, “This is the first step toward changing how the world perceives trading. We are committed to making WTT a competitive arena where skill and excitement come together. The enthusiasm at this launch shows that we’re well on our way to building something extraordinary.”



A Dynamic Sneak Peek into WTT’s Trading Platform



The soft launch of the World Trading Tournament (WTT) introduced participants to its innovative platform, featuring gamified challenges, live leaderboards, and a community-driven environment. The immersive experience highlighted WTT’s mission to blend competition, skill-building, and fun, making trading both accessible and exciting. Attendees enjoyed a glimpse of the dynamic trading arena, with the platform living up to its slogan—“Trade to Thrill.”

Looking Toward 2025

The success of the soft launch sets the stage for WTT’s full-scale global launch in 2025. As WTT continues to evolve, the platform promises to bring more innovations, grow its community, and push the boundaries of what trading can be. WTT is not just creating a platform—it’s building a movement.

For more information about upcoming WTT events, visit https://worldtradingtournament.com or contact support@worldtradingtournament.com.

Media Contact:

World Trading Tournament

Clement Metz

+447441366569

support@worldtradingtournament.com

https://worldtradingtournament.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b15433b3-625a-42bf-b1d5-5cb142b0bdfe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5717d522-124e-45f2-b129-fe4640ff26a9

