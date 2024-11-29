Minister’s statement on Surrey police of jurisdiction announcement

CANADA, November 29 - Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in response to the Surrey Police Service becoming police of jurisdiction in the City of Surrey:

“Nov. 29, 2024, marks a historic day for the City of Surrey as the Surrey Police Service (SPS) becomes the police of jurisdiction. This is a landmark achievement and significant milestone in Canadian policing, as it represents a key marker in the largest police transition of its kind in the country.

“As a former RCMP officer who served for 40 years, I am proud of the history of the RCMP in Surrey. No matter the uniform, I know that every officer puts their lives on the line day in and day out to keep people and businesses safe. Police officers serve with honour and dedication, and I thank both SPS and RCMP officers for their unwavering commitment to the people of Surrey.

“As we start a new era of policing in Surrey, I look forward to the SPS’s community-led, innovative approach to policing that brings together skilled officers with diverse backgrounds from across the country that meets the needs of our community.

“There is much work ahead as this transition moves into its final stages, and although the journey has not been without its challenges I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the City of Surrey, the federal government, RCMP, and Chief Lipinski and SPS administrator Mike Serr. Their dedication and collaborative efforts have brought us to this significant milestone, while staying focused on our number 1 job – keeping people and businesses in Surrey safe.”