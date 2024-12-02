November 2024: A Month of Radiance for Côte d'Ivoire in London

Her Excellency Amani Sara, Ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire, and Mrs Komah Djenebou, Director of the Tourism and Leisure Office for the UK and Ireland, during WTM reception at the Embassy Henri Gaobi and his troupe performing at the Côte d'Ivoire Embassy in London during the WTM 2024 events. Chef Moos showcasing Ivorian cuisine at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024.

November marked a turning point in Côte d'Ivoire's strategy, positioning the country as a key player through its culture, gastronomy, tourism and diplomacy.

"The opening of our Tourism Office in London marks a new chapter in positioning Côte d'Ivoire as a leading destination in Africa." — Her Excellency Sara Amani, Ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire in UK” — Her Excellency Sara Amani, Ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire in UK

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 2024: A Month of Radiance for Côte d’Ivoire in LondonNovember 2024 will be remembered as a pivotal month for Côte d’Ivoire’s promotion on the international stage. With standout participation at the World Travel Market (WTM), strategic initiatives in the UK, and exceptional cultural events, Côte d’Ivoire has successfully captivated the attention of British and Irish tourism professionals and the public alike.1. A Remarkable Presence at WTM 2024From November 5th to 7th, Côte d’Ivoire made a lasting impression at WTM, one of the world’s largest tourism fairs. Under the leadership of Mrs Komah Djenebou, Director of the Tourism and Leisure Office for the UK and Ireland, Côte d’Ivoire enthralled visitors with:- Cultural performances by the Henri Gaobi troupe, showcasing the essence of Ivorian culture.- A culinary experience led by Chef Moos, highlighting local products such as coffee and cashew nuts, alongside unique creations like chocolate truffles.2. A Diplomatic Evening at the EmbassyOn November 7th, an exclusive reception at the Côte d’Ivoire Embassy in London strengthened cultural and diplomatic ties. Distinguished guests included HRH Princess Katarina of Yugoslavia and football star Simon Adingra.Her Excellency Amani Sara, Côte d’Ivoire’s Ambassador, remarked:"The opening of our Tourism Office in London marks a new chapter in positioning Côte d’Ivoire as a leading destination in Africa."3. A Historic Concert: Meiway and Roseline Layo in the UKOn November 23rd, musical legend Meiway and the talented Roseline Layo, winner of the 2024 Primud d’Or, thrilled UK audiences with exceptional performances. Roseline Layo performed in London, while Meiway lit up the stage in Birmingham, with both events selling out.Roseline Layo also visited the Côte d’Ivoire Embassy, where she presented her Primud d’Or trophy and performed an acapella version of her hit “Môgô Fariman” in tribute to Her Excellency Amani Sara.Roseline Layo expressed:"Representing my country internationally is an immense honor. Côte d’Ivoire is a land of talent, and I am proud to contribute to its global recognition."4. Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable TourismCôte d’Ivoire’s participation at WTM and collaborations with institutions such as SKAL International, APITT, and ITIC pave the way for sustainable development projects, positioning Côte d’Ivoire as a prime West African destination.5. An Ambitious Strategy: Sublime Côte d’IvoireSublime Côte d’Ivoire UK, part of the Ministry of Tourism’s strategy under Minister Siandou Fofana, emphasises Ivorian culture, crafts, cuisine, and landscapes. Tangible actions this November aimed to:- Attract tourists seeking authenticity.- Encourage investments in responsible tourism.- Strengthen cultural ties between Côte d’Ivoire and the UK.Minister Siandou Fofana highlighted:"As the first Francophone West African country to open a tourism office in the UK, Côte d’Ivoire demonstrates its ambitious commitment to introducing this unique destination to British and Irish markets."For more information, visit mysublimecotedivoire.com and follow us on social media @mysublimecotedivoireuk with hashtags #MySublimeCoteDIvoireUK and #MySublimeCoteDIvoireIE

