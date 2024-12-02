Ania Danylo: Award-Winning Author and Theatre Visionary Honoured in Reader’s House Magazine

Reader's House latest issue (48) The magazine is available on Barnes & Noble Exclusive Interviews with Today’s Most Celebrated Authors Ania Danylo interview Reader’s House presented the Award of Literary Excellence to Ania Danylo

Imagination is the bridge between dreams and reality—cross it boldly, and you'll create worlds that inspire and endure.” — Ania Danylo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ania Danylo , a celebrated author, director, and educator, has been spotlighted in the latest issue of Reader’s House magazine, where her multifaceted career and literary achievements were praised in an in-depth interview. The feature highlights Danylo’s remarkable contributions to both theatre and children’s literature, culminating in her receiving the prestigious Editor’s Choice Award of Excellence, an honour reserved for a select group of exceptional authors.With over 25 years of experience in theatre, Danylo has directed and acted in a wide range of productions, from classics like "The Diary of Anne Frank" to Shakespearean masterpieces such as "A Midsummer Night’s Dream". Her extensive background in storytelling has seamlessly translated into her work as a children’s author, where her books, including " The Elephant’s Christmas Wish " and "Zolemina: The Should Do, Could Do, Would Do Cat", have captivated young readers with their whimsical rhymes and heartfelt themes.In her interview with Reader’s House, Danylo shared how her theatre experience has shaped her approach to writing. “Understanding how to build tension, create conflicts, and craft satisfying resolutions is essential for creating compelling narratives in children’s picture books,” she explained. Her ability to blend the visual and emotional elements of theatre with the charm of children’s literature has drawn comparisons to beloved authors like Shel Silverstein and Jack Prelutsky, while maintaining a voice uniquely her own.Danylo’s journey into children’s literature began with "The Elephant’s Christmas Wish", originally conceived as a poem and envisioned as a TV animation special. Encouraged by a student’s suggestion to turn it into a book, Danylo transformed the story into a richly illustrated picture book that celebrates perseverance and the pursuit of dreams—values that resonate deeply with her own experiences in the arts.Beyond her literary accomplishments, Danylo’s work as an acting instructor and certified hypnotherapist has further enriched her storytelling. Her teaching philosophy emphasises creating a safe and fun environment for actors to explore their craft, a principle she also applies to her writing. “Confidence is key,” she noted, “and having fun is contagious.”Danylo’s collaboration with illustrators like Remi Bryant and David Griffiths has brought her stories to life in vibrant detail, with illustrations that invite readers to engage creatively through accompanying colouring book versions. These interactive elements have proven popular not only with children but also with adults, who find joy in revisiting the simple pleasures of colouring.As an artist who seamlessly bridges the worlds of theatre, literature, and education, Ania Danylo continues to inspire audiences of all ages. Her feature in Reader’s House magazine and the recognition of the Editor’s Choice Award of Excellence underscore her enduring impact on the arts and her ability to tell stories that resonate across generations.

