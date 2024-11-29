Revolutionary Wireless Energy Harvesting Technology Demonstrated at the University of Kashmir

Infrgy tech powering bulb and fan Demonstration at the University of Kashmir Radio powering 4 bulbs

Live presentation: INFRGY’s technology converts radio frequencies into usable electricity

The technology is scalable, efficient, and offers a way to power devices without the need for precise alignment or physical contact” — Parvez Rishi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFRGY LLC’s wireless energy technologies were demonstrated at the University of Kashmir on November 20, 2024, under the direction of Professor Rouf Ul Alam Bhat. The groundbreaking technology converts radio frequencies (RF) into usable electricity. The system represents a significant leap forward in the field of wireless power transfer, offering an innovative solution for powering devices and charging batteries without the need for physical connections.Website with videos: https://infrgy.tech/ A Paradigm Shift in Wireless Power TransferWhile methods using lasers, microwaves, or infrared light are being developed for wireless energy transmission, they often come with significant limitations. Many of these systems require a direct line of sight between transmitter and receiver, and are limited to point-to-point energy transmission, which hinders their practicality for everyday use. The INFRGY system, however, sidesteps these constraints by using benign RF technology to offer a more versatile, efficient, and safe method of wireless power delivery. The RF technology is not adversely affected by obstacles, does not require physical contact, and can power multiple devices simultaneously.Parvez Rishi, co-founder of INFRGY, expresses his optimism about the potential impact of the technology. “Radio frequency is already deeply embedded in our lives through its various applications - radio, TV broadcasts, cellular networks, and more. Expanding its use to wireless power transfer feels like a natural progression. The technology is scalable, efficient, and offers a way to power devices without the need for precise alignment or physical contact.”He continues, “We’re appreciative of the support that Professor Rouf Ul Alam Bhat and the University of Kashmir have provided. We hope our demonstration will inspire the next generation to further develop wireless energy technology”A New Frontier for Consumer ElectronicsThe potential applications of INFRGY’s wireless power transfer system are vast. Everyday electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable technology could be charged without ever having to plug them in, or position them on a charging pad. This breakthrough could also have implications for powering IoT (Internet of Things) devices, smart homes, and even industrial equipment.“We are glad to be finally demonstrating our breakthrough wireless energy technologies,” explains Rishi. “We look forward to working with other institutions in Asia and around the world.”The Journey to Innovation: From Concept to RealityThe inception of INFRGY’s wireless power transfer system began at the Centre for Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship at the University of Kashmir, Zakura Campus. While testing their concept for harvesting electromagnetic energy, the team saw the opportunity to develop a parallel concept - one focused on RF-based wireless power transmission.The path from conceptualization to proof of concept has been an international effort. Former Hawaii Governor John Waihee, who serves as advisor states: “INFRGY has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to accelerate development.” He continues: “As the company moves forward, it aims to refine and expand its system to meet the growing demand for efficient, reliable, and truly wireless power solutions.”

INFRGY's Wireless Energy Technology

