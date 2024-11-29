AACE Thanks Premier Smith and Minister Jones for Engaging Alberta's Childcare Operators in Townhall Meeting

Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs is a not-for-profit comprised of childcare operators from across the province. Its goal is to advocate for choice in childcare that supports both families and operators. AACE hosted more than 350 childcare operators for an exclusive townhall meeting with Premier Danielle Smith and Minister Matt Jones on November 27, 2024

Over 350 childcare operators joined the two-hour session to hear directly from Premier and Minister about their vision for Alberta childcare and discuss issues

As a government, we are committed to supporting a system that prioritizes parental choice and ensures our childcare sector remains strong and sustainable.” — Premier Danielle Smith

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) extends its heartfelt gratitude to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Jobs, Economy and Trade Minister Matt Jones for their time and commitment during an online townhall meeting hosted by AACE on November 27. Over 350 childcare operators joined the two-hour session to hear directly from the Premier and Minister about their vision for Alberta’s childcare sector and to discuss pressing issues impacting operators under the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Childcare Agreement (CWELCC).The townhall provided a unique platform for childcare operators to voice their challenges and concerns, ask pointed questions about operational and financial difficulties, and seek clarity on upcoming policy changes. It was an invaluable opportunity for operators to engage with provincial leadership and collaborate on solutions to ensure the success and sustainability of Alberta’s childcare system.Krystal Churcher, Chair of AACE, opened the meeting by emphasizing the resilience of Alberta’s childcare operators amidst immense challenges. She highlighted AACE's ongoing commitment to preserving Alberta’s mixed-market childcare system, ensuring quality and choice for families while working collaboratively with policymakers.Premier Smith expressed the government’s ongoing support for Alberta’s diverse childcare sector, stating, "We know your world was turned upside down by this childcare arrangement, but I want you to know that Minister Jones and his team are working tirelessly to identify and address the pressure points. Both private and nonprofit providers play a vital role in maintaining the quality and availability of childcare in Alberta. As a government, we are committed to supporting a system that prioritizes parental choice and ensures our childcare sector remains strong and sustainable."Minister Jones addressed several critical topics, including workforce attraction and training, increased financial fairness amongst operators who now rely heavily on government as a primary funder, the upcoming cost control framework, and plans to leverage technology to reduce administrative burdens and streamline government processes.Minister Jones emphasized his commitment to flexibility and sustainability within the system, noting, “We’ve heard your concerns and are working to implement meaningful changes that balance the needs of operators and families alike.”Churcher reflected on the significance of the dialogue: “This townhall exemplifies the power of open communication. We are deeply grateful to Premier Smith and Minister Jones for their willingness to engage directly with childcare operators, to listen, and to collaborate on solutions for our sector. Frank conversations like these are essential for fostering trust and achieving progress.”As Alberta’s childcare sector faces the dual challenges of maintaining quality while expanding access, AACE remains committed to working constructively with government leaders to enhance outcomes for children, families, and operators. “We look forward to continuing this dialogue and ensuring that Alberta’s childcare system remains robust, diverse, and supportive of all families,” Churcher concluded.For more information, visit www.abchildcare.org About AACEThe Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing for-profit and non-profit childcare centres, as well as day home operators across Alberta. AACE advocates for policies and practices that enhance the quality and accessibility of childcare services within a thriving mixed-market childcare system, ensuring the well-being and development of children, as well as childcare choice for Alberta parents and families.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.