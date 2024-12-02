Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $14.4 Billion By 2028

Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The food and beverage industry pumps market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

Will the Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Market Size See Growth Through 2024?

Remarkable growth has been observed in the food and beverage industry pumps market size recently. This market is expected to soar from $10.01 billion in 2023 to an impressive $10.77 billion in 2024, noting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. A combination of factors is influencing this stellar growth - more global citizens and their escalating demand for processed foods, burgeoning food and beverage processing and manufacturing industries, stringent hygiene and sanitary standards in food production, regulatory compliance and food safety requirements, and an expansion of beverage production, including soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Looking for comprehensive Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market size data for 2024? Find it here https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7296&type=smp

So, What Does the Future Hold for the Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market growth?

The market size for food and beverage industry pumps is foreseen to see dynamic growth in the next few years. It projects to grow to $14.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. Growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of hygienic and aseptic pumping solutions, the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient pumping systems, customization of pumps for specialized food processing applications, advanced incorporation of smart pumping technologies for process optimization, and a focus on clean-in-place cip and sterilization-in-place sip systems. Several trends are set to dominate this forecast period, including sanitary and hygienic pump designs, positive displacement pumps for viscous and shear-sensitive products, and aseptic pumping solutions for sterile processing. Other noteworthy trends comprise the integration of smart pumping systems with IoT, high-capacity pumps for beverage production, and the rising demand for meat and poultry, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the food and beverage industry pumps market.

Ready to delve into the details of the Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market? Buy the report here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-industry-pumps-global-market-report

Which Key Aspects Are Driving the Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market?

Increasing demand for meat and poultry products is expected to drive the growth of the food and beverage industry pumps market. Meat products, designed for human consumption, contain flesh from animals such as cattle, buffalo, goats, sheep, pigs, and fowl, while poultry refers to avian species that are reared for meat, eggs, and feathers. In this ecosystem, food and beverage industry pumps help prop up meat and poultry in various stages of the production process—starting from transporting meat for final consumption to processing by-products such as skin, intestines, feathers, blood, and other parts that may require maceration and waste extraction. For instance, the Food and Agriculture Organization, a Canada-based specialized agency of the United Nations, projects that global meat production will expand by 44 Mt by 2030 reaching 373 Mt, buoyed by better profitability. Furthermore, poultry meat is expected to account for 41% of all the protein from meat sources in 2030. Consequently, this burgeoning demand for meat and poultry products acts as an essential driver for the upward trajectory of the food and beverage industry pumps market.

Who Are The Major Players in the Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market?

Prominent companies operating in the food and beverage industry pumps market space include Alfa Laval AB, Amixon GmbH, Ampco Pumps Company, Lewa GmbH, PCM Companies, Fristam Pumpen KG, SPX Flow Inc., GEA Group AG, Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem Inc., Sulzer Ltd., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, ITT Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Tapflo Group, Verder International B.V., Netzsch Pumpen & Systeme GmbH, Viking Pump Inc., PSG Dover, IDEX Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Busch Vacuum Solutions, Edwards Vacuum, Leybold GmbH, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum GmbH, Ebara Corporation, Tuthill Corporation.

Are There Any New Innovations in the Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market?

Product innovations are emerging as a game-changing trend in the food and beverage industry pumps market. Major players are investing in new technologies to maintain and bolster their competitive edge. One such example is Alfa Laval, a Sweden-based manufacturer of food and beverages industry pumps. In June 2021, they launched Alfa Laval DuraCirc, the first circumferential piston pump that enhances efficiency and reliability, and provides hygienic access to processes in the food and beverage industry.

How Does Market Segmentation Look for this Industry?

The food and beverage industry pumps market featured in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Pumps, Agitators, Mixers, Compressors

2 By Flow: Less Than 10 Liters Per Second, 10-100 Liters Per Second, More Than 100 Liters Per Second

3 By Degree of Engineering: Engineered, Configured, Standard

4 By Pressure: Below 15 Bars, 15-30 Bars, Above 30 Bars

5 By Application: Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Dairy And Chocolate Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Sugar, Starch, And Sweeteners, Bakery And Confectionery, Meat And Poultry

Which Regions Seem to Dominate the Food And Beverage Industry Pumps Market?

In 2023, Western Europe was the largest region in the food and beverage industry pumps market. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other regions featured in the food and beverage industry pumps market report include Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Service Equipment Global Market Report 2024

Food Preservatives Global Market Report 2024

Perishable Prepared Food Global Market Report 2024

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.