Canadian Doctor Sets Guinness World Record

The Canadian emergency room doctor set his 2nd Guinness world record in the past year

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Khashayar Farzam, an emergency room doctor in Kitchener, Ontario, set a 2nd Guinness world record at Lil's Gym in Kitchener, ON. The record was not related to his medical practice, but rather the bench press. Dr. Farzam is a long time Powerlifter who had just won the Pan American championships in Costa Rica. Just days after winning, he set his 2nd Guinness world record.Dr. Farzam set the record for the most body weight repetitions in 30 seconds. He weighed in at 201.8 lbs on November 12th, 2024 at Lil's Gym in Kitchener, ON and immediately afterwards proceeded to do 44 repetitions per Powerlifting rules, in 30 seconds. Guinness records officially approved the record.Dr. Khashayar Farzam is an emergency room doctor at Grand River hospital and St. Mary's hospital in Kitchener, Ontario and a professor at the local medical school.

