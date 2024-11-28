When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 28, 2024 FDA Publish Date: November 28, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness/Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Gracie’s Kitchens Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Gracie’s Kitchens, King Kullen, Wild By Nature Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Gracie’s Kitchens of New Haven, CT is recalling all ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products manufactured at the facility from 11/4-11/13/24, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed to various grocery stores located in Connecticut and New York. Products will have sell by dates located on the labels with range of 11/9/24-11/24/24. Specific products with sell by dates are listed below.

These products are no longer in commerce and are past their sell by date, but consumers should check their freezers and dispose of product or return to store where they purchased for refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall is being initiated after sampling indicated that Listeria monocytogenes was found in the environment. The firm is working with the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased any of the listed products included in the recall are urged to discard them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 203-773-0795 Mon-Fr (9am-3pm EST) or info@gracieskitchens.com.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UPC PACK SIZE & PACKAGING SELL BY DATES AFFECTED GRACIE'S KITCHENS BRAND Peppers & Onions 85316-10001 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Fajita Mix 85316-10002 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Sliced Mixed Peppers 85326-10007 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Broccoli & Cauliflower Florets 85316-10009 12oz, foam tray 11/14-11/24/24 Broccoli Florets 85316-10011 12oz, foam tray 11/14-11/24/24 Cauliflower Florets 85316-10012 12oz, foam tray 11/14-11/24/24 Diced Red Onions 85316-10017 10oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced White Onions 85316-10018 10oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced Carrots 85316-10019 10oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced Celery 85316-10020 10oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced Tri Color Peppers 85316-10023 10oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Stuffed Artichokes 85316-10055 16oz, foam tray 11/14-11/24/24 Diced Celery 85316-10083 10oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced White Onions 85316-10085 10oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced Red Onions 85316-10086 10oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Peppers and Onions 85316-10087 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Brussel Sprout Halves 85316-10097 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Brussel Sprouts Shredded 85316-10098 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Sliced Mixed Peppers 85316-10102 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Mirepoix 85316-10167 20oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Fiesta Watermelon Bowl 85316-10202 60oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fiesta Bowl 85316-10214 60oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Halo Bowl 85316-10312 28oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Tropical Delight Bowl 85316-10313 28oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Spears 85316-10337 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Watermelon Spears 85316-10302 24oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Watermelon Spears 85316-10342 24oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Berry 85316-10325 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Berry Cup 85316-10326 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Cup 85316-10323 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Spears 85316-10341 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango & Blueberry Cup 85316-10347 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Honeydew Chunks 85316-10349 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mixed Fruit 85316-10351 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Chunks 85316-10352 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Cantaloupe Chunks 85316-10353 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Chunks 85316-10354 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mixed Fruit 85316-10376 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Cup 85316-10377 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Berry 85316-10378 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Cantaloupe Chunks 85316-10379 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Chunks 85316-10380 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Tropical Delight Bowl 85316-10391 28oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Watermelon Halo 85316-10392 26oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Watermelon Chunks 85316-10356 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Tropical Fruit Cup 85316-10384 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mixed Fruit 85316-10385 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Cup 85316-10386 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fruit Spears 85316-10393 24oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fruit Tray 85316-10398 42oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fruit Tray 85316-10399 1.65lb, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Large Fruit Platter 85316-10402 56oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Tropical Fruit Cup 85316-10403 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Cantaloupe Slices 85316-10450 16oz, plastic container 11/9-11/19/24 Honeydew Slices 85316-10541 16oz, plastic container 11/9-11/1924 Peppers & Onions 85316-10087 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Brussel Sprout Halves 85316-10097 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Sliced Mixed Peppers 85316-10102 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fiesta Bowl 85316-10201 64oz, plastic container 11/9-11/19/24 Mixed Fruit 85316-10376 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango 85316-10377 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Berry 85316-10378 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Cantaloupe Chunks 85316-10379 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Chunks 85316-10380 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Honeydew Chunks 85316-10382 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Cantaloupe Chunks 85316-10383 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mixed Fruit 85316-10385 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Chunks 85316-10386 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Watermelon Spears 85316-10389 24oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Halo Bowl 85316-10390 28oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fruit Spears 85316-10393 24oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fruit Tray 85316-10398 42oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fruit Tray 85316-10399 1.65lb, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Honeydew Chunks 85316-10405 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UPC PACK SIZE & PACKAGING SELL BY DATES AFFECTED KING KULLEN BRAND Vegetable Platter 85316-10005 44oz, plastic container 11/14-11/24/24 Watermelon Slices 85316-10006 20oz, foam tray 11/9-11/19/24 Pineapple Slices 85316-10007 20oz, foam tray 11/9-11/19/24 Cantaloupe Slices 85316-10008 20oz, foam tray 11/9-11/19/24 Honeydew Slices 85316-10009 20oz, foam tray 11/9-11/19/24 Stuffed Artichokes 85316-10061 16oz, foam tray 11/9-11/19/24 Diced Celery 85316-10083 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced White Onions 85316-10085 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced Red Onions 85316-10086 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Peppers & Onions 85316-10087 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Fajita Mix 85316-11090 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Brussel Sprout Halves 85316-10097 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Brussel Sprouts Shredded 85316-10098 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Tri Colored Noodles 85316-10146 14oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Mirepox 85316-10167 20oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Fiesta Watermelon Bowl 85316-10200 60oz, plastic container 11/9-11/19/24 Fiesta Bowl 85316-10201 64oz, plastic container 11/9-11/19/24 Mixed Fruit 85316-10376 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango 85316-10377 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Berry 85316-10378 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Cantaloupe Chunks 85316-10379 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Chunks 85316-10380 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Honeydew Chunks 85316-10382 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Cantaloupe Chunks 85316-10383 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Tropical Fruit Cup 85316-10384 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mixed Fruit 85316-10385 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Chunks 85316-10386 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Spears 85316-10387 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Spears 85316-10388 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Watermelon Spears 85316-10389 24oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Halo Bowl 85316-10390 28oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Tropical Delight Bowl 85316-10391 28oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Watermelon Halo 85316-10392 26oz, plastic container 11//11-11/21/24 Fruit Tray 85316-10398 42oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fruit Tray 85316-10399 1.65lb, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Large Fruit Platter 85316-10402 56oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Tropical Fruit Cup 85316-10403 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Honeydew Chunks 85316-10405 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Papaya Chunks 85316-10411 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Watermelon Chunks 85316-10413 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Cantaloupe Slices 85316-10540 16oz, plastic container 11/9-11/19/24 Honeydew Slices 85316-10541 16oz, plastic container 11/9-11/19/24 Pineapple Slices 85316-10542 16oz, plastic container 11/9-11/19/24 Watermelon Slices 85316-10543 16oz, plastic container 11/9-11/19/24 WILD BY NATURE BRAND Vegetable Platter 85316-10005 44oz, plastic container 11/14-11/24/24 Watermelon Slices 85316-10006 20oz, foam tray 11/9-11/19/24 Pineapple Slices 85316-10007 20oz, foam tray 11/9-11/19/24 Cantaloupe Slices 85316-10008 20oz, foam tray 11/9-11/19/24 Honeydew Slices 85316-10009 20oz, foam tray 11/9-11/19/24 Squash Noodles 85316-10022 14oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced Celery 85316-10083 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced White Onions 85316-10085 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Diced Red Onions 85316-10086 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Peppers & Onions 85316-10087 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Brussel Sprout Halves 85316-10097 12oz, plastic container 11/12-11/22/24 Sliced Mixed Peppers 85316-10102 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fiesta Bowl 85316-10201 64oz, plastic container 11/9-11/19/24 Mixed Fruit 85316-10376 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango 85316-10377 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mango Berry 85316-10378 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Cantaloupe Chunks 85316-10379 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Chunks 85316-10380 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Honeydew Chunks 85316-10382 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Cantaloupe Chunks 85316-10383 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Mixed Fruit 85316-10385 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Pineapple Chunks 85316-10386 16oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Watermelon Spears 85316-10389 24oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Halo Bowl 85316-10390 28oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fruit Spears 85316-10393 24oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fruit Tray 85316-10398 42oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Fruit Tray 85316-10399 1.65lb, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24 Honeydew Chunks 85316-10405 12oz, plastic container 11/11-11/21/24

Link to Products and Photos.