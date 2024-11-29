Submit Release
I 93 South Bound Waterford by mile marker 3.4

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 93 South bound is blocked in the Waterford area by mile marker 3.4 due to a crash and winter driving conditions.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 

 

