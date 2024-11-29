I 93 South Bound Waterford by mile marker 3.4

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Interstate 93 South bound is blocked in the Waterford area by mile marker 3.4 due to a crash and winter driving conditions. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Thank you, Pam Pam Knox PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT VSP Williston PSAP 3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495 802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173

