A Captivating New Thriller That Explores Love, Betrayal, and the Fight for Justice

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned author Divine G , one of the co-writers of the hit movie Sing Sing, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest novel No Other Love . This epic novel is now available for purchase on Amazon.In No Other Love, Dinasia Whitman and Tislam Parker made a childhood vow. A promise of love and loyalty helped them survive the tough life of foster care. But when Shateek Davis, obsessed with Dinasia, creates lies and schemes to frame Tislam for murder, their love faces its greatest challenge. Dinasia, trapped in a toxic marriage with Shateek, discovers the truth about Tislam’s wrongful conviction and embarks on a dangerous mission to free him. As secrets unravel and bodies pile up, Dinasia’s pledge of “no other love” pushes her into a deadly race against time.Packed with nail-biting twists, powerful characters, and heart-pounding action, No Other Love masterfully combines romance, suspense, and a deeper exploration of social justice. It’s a must-read for fans of thrilling stories with a powerful emotional core.About the Author:Divine G (John “Divine G” Whitfield) is no stranger to stories of resilience and redemption. As the real-life inspiration behind Colman Domingo’s character in Sing Sing. This Monday (12/2/2024), the film Sing Sing will receive The Gotham Social Justice Tribute Award, further honoring Divine G’s incredible journey. Divine G served 25 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. While in prison, he co-founded Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA), a program that helps incarcerated people grow through creative expression. A PEN American Center award winner, Divine G has penned multiple novels, plays, and screenplays, earning accolades for his storytelling and advocacy. Since his release in 2012, Divine G has continued to inspire with his writing, entertainment work, and contributions to the fight against wrongful convictions. He remains committed to overturning his own wrongful conviction, with the Conviction Review Complaint still pending in the Kings County DA's Conviction Review Unit (CRU) for the past seven years, refusing to give up.No Other Love is now available for purchase on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/1940765099/ To learn more about Divine G’s inspiring journey and creative work, visit divinegentertainment.com.For inquiries, please contact:Divine G EntertainmentPhone: 347-355-9083Website: divinegentertainment.com

