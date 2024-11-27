Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 27, 2024 FDA Publish Date: November 28, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Produce

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness/Salmonella Company Name: SunFed Produce LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Rio Rico, AZ (Nov. 27, 2024) - SunFed Produce, LLC (SunFed) is recalling all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “SunFed” label or in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,” (photos below). The recalled cucumbers were sold between October 12, 2024, thru November 26, 2024, and are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.

The whole fresh American cucumbers were sold by SunFed and other importers and shipped to customers located in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington & Wisconsin and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan, & Ontario. The cucumbers would have reached consumers through foodservice and retail outlets that may be located in states other than those listed above.

SunFed initiated this recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024. SunFed is also contacting each of its direct buyers to advise them of the recall. No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implicated in this recall.

The individual whole American cucumbers may also have a PLU sticker in the form of the attached picture.

Consumers should take the following actions:

Check to see if you have recalled whole fresh American cucumbers (photo below)

Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products. We also encourage them to clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination.

Recalled products should be thrown out or destroyed so they may not be consumed or returned to the point of purchase.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.

If you think you have consumed a recalled product and do not feel well, contact your healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST.

“As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause,” said Craig Slate, President at SunFed. “Here at SunFed, food safety and consumer health and wellness have been our priorities for more than 30 years. We require all of our growers to strictly comply with the FDA food safety requirements.”