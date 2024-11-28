News Release – DOH Amends Administrative Rules Regarding Hemp Processing and Manufactured Hemp Products

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH AMENDS ADMINISTRATIVE RULES REGARDING HEMP PROCESSING AND MANUFACTURED HEMP PRODUCTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 27, 2024 24-151

HONOLULU — On Nov. 26, 2024, Governor Josh Green, M.D., approved amendments to Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR), Chapter 11-37 (interim rules) Hemp Processing and Manufactured Hemp Products. These amendments include language to allow for gummies and beverages to contain a low concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol derived from hemp. The amendments also include language to allow for permitted hemp processors to produce crude extract from hemp biomass. This crude extract, while not fit for consumption, is allowed to be sold to other permitted hemp processors to be utilized in the production of manufactured hemp products.

Chapter 11-37 (interim rules) sets forth requirements for the processing of cannabinoid hemp and the sale of manufactured hemp products to provide for the protection of the health and safety of the general public. This chapter regulates cannabinoid hemp processors processing hemp biomass into crude extract or preparing manufactured hemp products. The DOH does not regulate industrial hemp.

These updates aim to bolster Hawaiʻi’s hemp farmers and industry by enhancing processing capabilities and expanding the range of hemp-derived products available to consumers, while maintaining strict safety and quality standards.

“This regulatory update underscores Hawaiʻi’s dedication to fostering a thriving hemp industry that drives innovation and economic growth, while implementing robust safety measures to protect public health and ensure consumer confidence,” Green said.

For more information on manufactured hemp products or the program’s services and activities, call 808-733-2177 or visit https://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/

