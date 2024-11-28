Academic Labs (AAX) Selected as the Official Educational Sponsor for the 2024 World Chess Championship in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academic Labs (AAX), the trailblazing EduFi ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain, proudly announces its sponsorship of the 2024 World Chess Championship, taking place in Singapore from November 25 to December 13. As one of the main sponsors alongside Google, AAX celebrates this landmark event that sees global tech giants supporting the prestigious chess tournament for the first time in its history.





The 2024 World Chess Championship: Ding Liren vs. Gukesh Dommaraju

This year's championship showcases a gripping battle between the reigning Chinese world champion Ding Liren and the 18-year-old Indian prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju. Ding, hailing from Wenzhou, China, has dominated the Chinese chess scene from 2009 to 2016 and claimed the world champion title in 2023 by defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi. Gukesh, on the other hand, is the youngest-ever Candidates Tournament winner and aims to make history as the youngest classical world champion, potentially surpassing the legendary Garry Kasparov's record.

The championship, held in Singapore, is expected to draw an audience of 200 million viewers across more than 80 countries, with an estimated 40 million viewing hours. The event's unprecedented global interest underscores chess's enduring appeal and ongoing resurgence, unparalleled since the iconic 1972 World Championship.

"As a project founded by born and bred Singaporeans, we are immensely proud to sponsor this landmark event taking place in our city," said Kingston Kwek, Chief Visionary Officer of AAX. "Having a strong local sponsor creates an impactful 'wow' factor right here at home. It's an honor to celebrate the beauty and global appeal of chess, which continues to inspire and challenge millions."

Chess: A Game of Global Reach and Technological Significance

With over 500 million players worldwide, including 100 million on the online platform Chess.com, chess enjoys an immense global following. The 2024 championship, featuring a faceoff between champions from chess powerhouses China and India, is poised to attract massive viewership from these two nations - critical markets for AAX, given their vast populations.

Moreover, chess has been pivotal in developing Artificial Intelligence (AI). The game's perfect blend of well-defined rules and complex strategy makes it an ideal testbed for AI algorithms before scaling up to real-world challenges. AI techniques originally designed for chess, such as the Minimax algorithm and Alpha-Beta pruning, have found extensive applications in robotics, game theory, and decision-making systems. Chess AI has advanced pattern recognition capabilities, with implications spanning computer vision and natural language processing. To date, chess remains a crucial benchmark for evaluating state-of-the-art AI models.

Academic Labs: Pioneering EduFi on Solana, Bolstered by Recent Milestones

Academic Labs (AAX) stands at the forefront of the EduFi revolution as the first ecosystem of its kind on the Solana blockchain. By harnessing Web3 technology, AAX aims to democratize education, making it more engaging, accessible, and community-driven. The project has recently achieved significant milestones, boasting over 100,000 registered users, a 250,000-strong community, and 5,000 Daily Active Users.

The sponsorship of the 2024 World Chess Championship is set to significantly impact Academic Labs' future growth and development. By aligning itself with one of the most prestigious events in the chess world, AAX is positioning itself as a key player in the intersection of education, technology, and strategic thinking.

The global exposure gained through this sponsorship will help AAX reach a wider audience, attracting chess enthusiasts and learners from around the world to its platform. As the championship unfolds, AAX will have the opportunity to showcase its innovative approach to education, demonstrating how its EduFi ecosystem can enhance the learning experience and foster community engagement.

Moreover, the association with a high-profile event like the World Chess Championship will boost AAX's credibility and reputation within the education and technology sectors. This increased visibility and trust will help AAX to forge new partnerships, attract top talent, and secure further investments to support its growth and expansion.

In the long term, the exposure and connections gained through the World Chess Championship sponsorship will serve as a catalyst for AAX's growth, helping it to establish itself as a leader in the EduFi space. As more people discover the benefits of decentralized education and the power of Web3 technology, AAX will be well-positioned to capitalize on this growing trend and drive the adoption of its platform on a global scale.

About Academic Labs

Academic Labs (AAX) is the pioneering EduFi ecosystem built on the high-performance Solana blockchain. AAX leverages Web3 technology to empower learners and educators, making education more accessible, engaging, and community-driven. With a strong focus on social and gamified learning experiences, AAX aims to revolutionize the way educational resources are shared and consumed, fostering growth and collaboration among its users.

