Humacyte’s (HUMA) Statements to Investors Called Into Question in Light of FDA Violations – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) and certain of its executives are now defendants in a class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The suit, Cutshall v. Humacyte, Inc., et al., alleges that the company misled investors about the status of its Biologic License Application (BLA) for its acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) and the regulatory compliance of its manufacturing facilities.

Class Period: May 10, 2024 – Oct. 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 17, 2025

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Securities Class Action:

The complaint, filed on behalf of investors who purchased Humacyte securities between May 10, 2024, and October 17, 2024, claims that the company and its executives failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Humacyte's Durham, North Carolina facility had significant manufacturing compliance issues, including deficiencies in quality assurance and microbial testing.

The truth emerged after the FDA’s subsequent inspection of the facility and the delayed review of the BLA came to light, which led to a significant decline in Humacyte's stock price. Specifically, on August 9, 2024, the company announced that the FDA would require additional time to complete its review of the BLA. Then, on October 17, 2024, the FDA issued a Form 483 detailing multiple violations at the Durham facility.

“The allegations in the complaint highlight serious violations of securities laws. If proven true, Humacyte’s alleged failure to disclose material information to investors is unacceptable,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

