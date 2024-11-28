Aluminum Tubes Market Size to Scale USD 1564.03 million by 2034

The global aluminum tubes market size is calculated at USD 949.66 million in 2025 and is expected to scale USD 1564.03 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum tubes market size was appraised at USD 898.45 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 1479.68 million by 2033, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Download Statistical Data: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-statistics/5289

Market Overview

Tube packaging is gaining immense popularity due to its portability and ease of use. The aluminum tubes market deals with the production and development of tube packaging crafted from lightweight and corrosion-resistant aluminum alloys. These tubes are used as packaging solutions for packaging, transporting, and storing various products across diverse industries. Aluminum possesses superior properties like lightweight, easy molding, and anti-corrosive, making it an ideal packaging material.

Aluminum tubes are widely used in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and cosmetics & personal care industries. These tubes prevent contamination and exposure of encased products to air, light, or moisture, thus enhancing their shelf life. The flexible nature of aluminum makes it easy to bend into different shapes, making it suitable for any type of packaging such as stand-up pouches, cartons, cans, and tubes. With the increasing consumption of cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, the adoption of aluminum tubes is rising. Furthermore, the increasing need for lightweight, long-lasting packaging solutions significantly boosts the demand for aluminum tubes.

Get the latest insights on packaging industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

Aluminum Tubes Market Trends:

High Demand in the Cosmetic and personal care Industry: The demand for aluminum tubes is rising in the cosmetic and personal care industry, especially for packaging moisturizers, face wash, creams, and shampoo. Tube packaging is suitable for travel or on-the-go usage due to its portability and ease of use.

The demand for aluminum tubes is rising in the cosmetic and personal care industry, especially for packaging moisturizers, face wash, creams, and shampoo. Tube packaging is suitable for travel or on-the-go usage due to its portability and ease of use. Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging: The rising demand for sustainable, reusable packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the market. However, aluminum tubes can be recycled multiple times, reducing the concerns about packaging waste and contributing to sustainability. Evolving sustainability trends encouraged the packaging industry to use biodegradable ingredients to meet the varying demands of end-use industries.

The rising demand for sustainable, is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the market. However, aluminum tubes can be recycled multiple times, reducing the concerns about packaging waste and contributing to sustainability. Evolving sustainability trends encouraged the packaging industry to use biodegradable ingredients to meet the varying demands of end-use industries. Innovative Designs and Customization: Several brands prefer customized and aesthetically pleasing packaging to create a brand identity and attract more consumers. Thus, the demand for customized packaging solutions is rising in the cosmetic and personal care industry, driving the market growth.



If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

Regional Insights

High Demand for Quality and Sustainable Packaging Contributed to Europe’s Dominance: What till 20234?

In 2023, Europe registered its dominance in the aluminum tubes market. This is mainly due to the high demand for sustainable and durable packaging solutions. However, aluminum is 100% recyclable, which makes it a suitable option for eco-conscious brands. Rising awareness among consumers about the importance of high-quality packaging and the demand for enhanced product safety boosted the adoption of aluminum as a packaging material.

Countries like Germany, France, and Italy are the leading contributors to the market. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for premium and sustainable packaging. Moreover, the region boasts renowned cosmetic and personal care product manufacturers like Beiersdorf, L’Oréal, and Henkel. With the increasing production of cosmetic products, there is a high demand for durable and eco-friendly packaging, thus boosting market growth in the coming years.

Rising Spending on Personal Care Products to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

The aluminum tubes market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the near future. Rising consumer disposable income in the region encourages consumers to spend on personal care products, which, in turn, boosts the demand for aluminum tubes in the cosmetic and personal care industry.

Moreover, increasing government regulations on the use of plastic packaging and bans on single-use plastics encourage industries to seek alternative packaging solutions. Stringent regulations regarding packaging safety and the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and food industries boost the regional market growth. The versatile features of aluminum tubes, such as being lightweight, less prone to breakage, and excellent durability, make them an ideal packaging option in these industries.

Aluminum Tubes Market Opportunity

Rising technological advancements create immense opportunities in the market. Advancements in packaging machinery have led to increased production capacity and reduced waste generation. Incorporating AI tools and IoT-connected devices enhances machinery functionalities by reducing the possibility of errors, further accelerating the packaging process.

Moreover, major companies engaged in manufacturing and delivering innovative packaging solutions are integrating advanced technologies to detect faults and enhance the manufacturing process.

For instance, in July 2024, Federal Package, a US-based contract manufacturer of propel and repel containers for cosmetic and personal care products, deployed an edge-based AI-enabled camera system from Cognex to detect deodorant drips on the outside of the containers. This AI-enabled camera detects imperfections, and the company purchased additional camera systems for the inspection process.



Aluminum Tubes Market Segment

Based on tube type, the squeeze tube segment led the global market in 2023 due to the increasing demand from the food and personal care industries. Flexibility and portion control make squeezable tubes suitable for packaging food items like sauces and various condiments and personal care products like shampoo, face wash, and moisturizers. These tubes are designed with a flip-top cap for easy dispensing.

On the basis of product, the stand-up cap segment held a considerable share of the market in 2023, owing to the heightened demand for stand-up cap tubes in the personal care and food industries. Stand-up tubes often come with spouts or flip-top caps, making them suitable for packaging liquid products such as shampoo, serum, and sauces.

Based on capacity, the 50 to 100 ml segment led the market in 2023. This volume of tubes is widely used for packaging personal care products. Their small size makes them suitable for on-the-go applications, thus boosting the segmental growth.

On the basis of end-user, the cosmetic and personal care segment registered its dominance in the market. This is mainly due to the high demand for customized and durable packaging in the personal care industry. Aluminum tubes provide easy dispensing and come with flip-top caps, making them suitable for packaging cosmetic and personal care products. Moreover, the rising adoption of personal care products bolstered the segment.

More Insights in Towards Packaging:

Competitive Landscape

The market is expected to witness significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players competing in the aluminum tubes market are Alltub Group, Linhardt GmbH & Co., Montebello Packaging, Norsk Hydro, Oriental Containers Pvt. Ltd, Perfect Containers Pvt. Ltd., and Tubettificio M. Favia s.r.l. These players are making efforts to hold the maximum share of the market and gain a competitive edge.

The Tube Council of North America announced the winners of the “Tube of the Year” awards, recognizing outstanding achievements and innovations in tube packaging design and technology. Alltub Mexico won two awards this year:

A GOLD award in the category BEST SUSTAINABLE TUBE with its aluminium tube “Full Spectrum permanent vegan hair color” for their client Aveda. This aluminium tube is made of 95% PCR aluminium with a black closure produced from 80% PCR plastic.

A SILVER award in the category BEST PERSONAL CARE TUBE with the aluminium tube Insoma Professional Vegan Permanent hair color for their Mexican client Costanera Platense.

Recent Developments in the Market

In May 2022, Emballator Tectubes introduced a series of six mono-material PE or aluminum tubes made with green electricity, which are aimed at small dose applications of medicines and cosmetics.

In April 2022, TUBEX Holding GmbH, a Germany-based aluminum tubes maker, acquired the Hungarian packaging manufacturer Mátrametál Kft to expand the production capacity of aerosol cans and aluminum tubes.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Tube Type

Squeeze Tube

Twist Tube

Others



By Product

Stand-up cap

Nozzle Cap

Flip Top Cap

Other Caps

By Capacity

Less than 50 ml

50 to 100 ml

100 to 150 ml

Above 150 ml

By End-user

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



View Aluminum Tubes Market Full TOC: https://www.towardspackaging.com/table-of-content/aluminum-tubes-market-sizing

Buy Premium Global Insight @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5289

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

https://www.towardsautomotive.com/

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.