Prime Minister Dr. Golob: I hope Slovenia maintains its results in the future

SLOVENIA, November 27 - This year's Slovenian Economic Summit focused on urgent measures to ensure energy, technological, and food security, aiming for maximum independence, reliable and competitive self-sufficiency.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Dr. Golob provided an overview of Slovenia's current status:

"Today, Slovenia is experiencing economic growth above the European Union average, an exceptional employment rate—the highest ever—and virtually zero inflation, which is significantly better than the EU average." He emphasized investments in knowledge as the key to Slovenia's competitiveness: "Therefore, the government will continue to invest heavily in science, research and development, and infrastructure. This has made Slovenia attractive to foreign investors." This sentiment was echoed by the President of the European Bank, who recognized Slovenia as a model for the European Union.

Regarding the EU's current economic challenges, the Prime Minister highlighted that unlike past crises, the present one stems from within the EU, resulting in reduced orders. Consequently, the government's task is to recognize these circumstances and address them promptly and effectively. The Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities, along with the Ministry of Economy, Tourism, and Sports, are already preparing a measure for reduced working hours aimed at enhancing competitiveness. The main objective is to maintain healthy developmental cores in difficult times of reduced orders to preserve jobs.

The Prime Minister also reflected on significant government measures during the energy crisis, when the government provided resources to ensure the energy system could navigate the crisis smoothly and covered excessive energy costs for businesses.

Dr. Golob also presented three ongoing measures: the regulation of working time recording, tax reforms, and monitoring the rise in network charges for companies. A special task force will be established by the government to oversee the latter.

"These are not easy times, and conditions may not improve within a year. However, I hope we can sustain the results Slovenia has achieved today. Let this serve as our inspiration," concluded Prime Minister Dr. Robert Golob.

The Slovenian Economic Summit is one of the most significant annual events organized by the GZS, traditionally dedicated to exchanging opinions, perspectives, and initiatives between the government and the economy. Every year, it attracts numerous businesspeople and members of the GZS.