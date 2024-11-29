Global Electrical And Electronics Ceramics Market Forecast To Reach $13.27 Billion By 2024 and Grow at a CAGR of 6.9%

Electrical And Electronics Ceramics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electrical And Electronics Ceramics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

— The Business Research Company

In recent years, the Electrical and Electronics Ceramics market size has demonstrated formidable growth. The market is expected to surge from $12.42 billion in 2023 to $13.27 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This significant growth is attributed to factors such as the miniaturization of electronics, an uptick in demand for high-temperature stability, growth within the semiconductor industry, the expansion of electronics manufacturing, and an increased emphasis on energy efficiency in electronics.

By 2028, the electrical and electronics ceramics market size is projected to reach $17.34 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This healthy forecasted growth is speculated to be driven by emerging market expansion, regulatory compliance and safety standards, advancements in research and development in ceramics, a surge in the electric vehicle EV sector, and increasing adoption of Internet of Things IoT devices.

A flourishing semiconductor and electronics industry is setting the pace for the growth of the electrical and electronics ceramics market. Semiconductors, often used in the electronics industry and in cool electronic devices like diodes, transistors, and integrated circuits, exhibit resistance that sits between conductors and insulators. The advent of piezoelectric ceramics, or electrical ceramics, in consumer electronics is also contributing to market growth due to their diverse size and form capabilities, promoting the miniaturization of electro-mechanical characteristics.

Major companies operating in this sphere include CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials plc, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, ENRG Inc., Vinayak Techno Ceramics, Ravikiran Ceramics Pvt. Ltd., Anoop Ceramics, Aum Metals And Techno-Ceramics Private Limited, Ceradyne Inc., TDK Corporation, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Toshiba Materials Co. Ltd., Corning Gilbert Inc., Saint-Gobain Ceramic & Plastics Inc., Ferro Electronic Materials Systems, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Maruwa Co. Ltd., KEMET Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., AVX Corporation, Yageo Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Superior Technical Ceramics, American Technical Ceramics Corp., and AVX Corporation.

In really shaking things up, technological advancements have become a key trend in the electrical and electronics ceramics market. To maintain a competitive edge, major companies are focusing on developing technologically advanced products. These advancements were showcased by CeramTec's launch of a new ceramic power semiconductor module for drive inverters in e-mobility in June 2021.

While analyzing the market, the report segments the Electrical and Electronics Ceramics market into -

1. By Product: Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramics Matrix Composites, Ceramics Coatings, Other Products
2. By Material: Alumina Ceramics, Titanate Ceramics, Zirconia Ceramics, Silica Ceramics, Other Materials
3. By End-User: Home Appliances, Power Grids, Medical Devices, Mobile Phones, Other End-Users

In 2023, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electrical and electronics ceramics market. This region is also set to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The report covers all major regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

