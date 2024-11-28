From Poetry to Paint: C-Note’s Journey of Art and Advocacy for Native Americans

The world's most prolific prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker Midnight at Alcatraz (2017), Donald "C-Note" Hooker

Donald "C-Note" Hooker, a prison artist, uses his art to advocate for Native American rights, highlighting shared struggles and amplifying marginalized voices.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- November marks Native American Heritage Month, a time to honor the cultures, histories, and contributions of Indigenous peoples in the United States. In this month of reflection, few advocates stand out as uniquely as Donald “C-Note” Hooker, a prison artist whose work transcends boundaries, uplifting Native American voices while championing justice for marginalized groups. C-Note’s creative journey—from poetry to painting—has established him as a compelling ally in the fight for Native rights, making his contributions particularly significant during this month of recognition.C-NOTE’S CONNECTION TO NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGEC-Note’s advocacy for Native Americans is deeply rooted in his understanding of shared struggles between Black and Indigenous communities. Both groups have faced systemic oppression, including displacement, violence, and cultural erasure. In his commentary on Leonard Peltier for Prison Radio , C-Note highlighted this connection, noting the shared history of disenfranchisement: “Black and Native Americans share a history of systematic oppression. Neither of us share the same immigration origin narrative as other Americans.”This profound understanding has fueled C-Note’s longstanding commitment to Native causes, even as his own community has recently begun to focus more inwardly. Following the 2024 election, some Black voters have expressed a desire to prioritize their own struggles, but C-Note remains steadfast in his broader advocacy, exemplifying a commitment to solidarity that transcends cultural boundaries.“THY HALOED LAND”: A POETIC TRIBUTEC-Note’s poem " Thy Haloed Land (1st Nation Speaks) " is a testament to his dedication to Native American justice. Written for the Art Escape at Alcatraz exhibition, the poem draws inspiration from the island’s dual symbolism as a federal prison and the site of the 1969–71 occupation by the Indians of All Tribes. In the poem, C-Note channels the voice of Native Americans, reflecting on their historical connection to the land and their enduring resilience in the face of colonization.The title, Thy Haloed Land, refers to the sanctity of Alcatraz as a symbol of both resistance and injustice. Through evocative language, C-Note weaves a narrative of sovereignty and defiance, honoring the spirit of those who fought to reclaim Alcatraz during the occupation. This poetic tribute serves as a reminder of the power of art to preserve history and amplify the voices of the oppressed. MIDNIGHT AT ALCATRAZ ”: PAINTING THE STRUGGLEC-Note’s transition from poetry to painting further deepens his advocacy for Native Americans. His piece "Midnight at Alcatraz" captures the haunting beauty of Alcatraz Island under moonlight, with a Native American woman gazing toward the island. The artwork symbolizes the intersection of incarceration and Native resistance, tying the struggles of the past to the ongoing fight for justice.The painting’s imagery serves as a powerful reminder of the historical injustices faced by Native peoples, from forced displacement to systemic oppression. By portraying Alcatraz not only as a prison but also as a site of resilience, C-Note bridges the narratives of Black and Native experiences, demonstrating the interconnectedness of their struggles.ADVOCATING FOR LEONARD PELTIERC-Note’s advocacy extends beyond his art. In his Prison Radio commentary, he has been a vocal supporter of Leonard Peltier, the Native American activist who has been imprisoned for nearly five decades. Peltier, a member of the American Indian Movement (AIM), was convicted under controversial circumstances, with many arguing that his trial was marred by misconduct and systemic bias.C-Note’s defense of Peltier underscores his commitment to justice for all marginalized communities. In his commentary, he not only calls for Peltier’s release but also highlights the shared struggles between Black and Native peoples, reminding us of the importance of solidarity in the face of systemic injustice.Bridging Communities Through ArtC-Note’s work exemplifies the power of art to unite communities and address shared histories of oppression. Whether through poetry or painting, he uses his platform to amplify Native voices, even as his own Black community becomes more insular in its focus. This willingness to advocate for others reflects a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of struggles for justice.By engaging with Native American history and incorporating it into his art, C-Note fosters dialogue and mutual respect between communities. His work serves as a bridge, connecting Black and Native experiences while promoting a vision of collective liberation.Celebrating Native American Heritage Month Through ArtDuring Native American Heritage Month, C-Note’s contributions remind us of the importance of allyship in advocacy. His art and activism honor the resilience of Native peoples, shining a light on their histories and ongoing struggles. From "Thy Haloed Land" to "Midnight at Alcatraz", his work captures the spirit of resistance and solidarity, making him a vital voice in this month of recognition.As we celebrate Native American Heritage Month 2024, C-Note’s journey from poetry to paint offers a powerful example of how art can amplify marginalized voices and inspire change. His unwavering commitment to justice—despite shifting sentiments within his own community—underscores the importance of standing together in the fight for equity and recognition.CONCLUSIONC-Note’s work is a testament to the transformative power of art and its ability to bridge divides. His poetry and paintings not only celebrate Native resilience but also challenge us to confront the injustices faced by all marginalized groups. As we honor Native American Heritage Month, let us also honor the contributions of artists like C-Note, who use their creativity to advocate for justice and amplify the voices of the oppressed. In doing so, we can continue to build a future rooted in solidarity and mutual respect.

