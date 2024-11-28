Business Awards UK 2024 Mental Health Care Awards: Recognising Leaders in Mental Health Support

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Mental Health Care Awards , celebrating exceptional achievements in advancing mental health support, education, and innovation. This year’s awards highlight organisations and individuals who are making transformative impacts on mental health services and initiatives across the UK.Business Awards UK 2024 Mental Health Care Awards Winners- Recovery Code X Community Interest Company - Best Mental Health Programme- Caring Pulse - Excellence in Patient Support- Balance Care - Holistic Mental Health Approach- The Wellbeing Therapy Hut Ltd. - Excellence in Counselling Services- Avon CBT and Psychotherapy - Community Mental Health Initiative- Northern Cancer Voices - Best Peer Support Programme- My Life - Mental Health Education Programme- The Trauma Recovery School Limited - Outstanding Mental Health Advocate- Dr Robert Becker Mental Health Clinic & Ed Ctr Ltd - Patient/Client Satisfaction Award- Cotswold Healing Therapies - Innovative Therapy Approach- Autism Brain Empowerment - Excellence in Child and Adolescent Mental Health ServicesBusiness Awards UK 2024 Mental Health Care Awards Finalists- Recovery Code X Community Interest Company - Best Peer Support Programme- Caring Pulse - Outstanding Mental Health Advocate- Avon CBT and Psychotherapy - Mental Health Education Programme- Rooted Wisdom - Community Mental Health Initiative- Onward Shift - Best Mental Health Programme- The Trauma Recovery School Limited - Patient/Client Satisfaction Award- The Psychological Therapy Centre - Innovative Therapy Approach- Dr Robert Becker Mental Health Clinic & Ed Ctr Ltd - Excellence in Counselling Services- Cotswold Healing Therapies - Holistic Mental Health Approach- 2BWELL CIC - Excellence in Patient SupportDriving Mental Health Innovation and AdvocacyThe 2024 Mental Health Care Awards spotlight ground-breaking initiatives and tireless dedication to improving mental health services in diverse communities. This year’s winners have redefined mental health support, from innovative therapy techniques to culturally responsive programmes, offering solutions that cater to specific needs with empathy and expertise.These organisations and individuals exemplify the power of collaboration, combining lived experience, professional knowledge, and innovative tools to break down barriers and foster resilience. Whether empowering underserved communities, supporting vulnerable individuals, or pioneering new therapeutic methods, their work demonstrates the vital role mental health care plays in building healthier, more inclusive societies.Business Awards UK commends the winners and finalists for their inspiring contributions to mental health care. Their passion and determination continue to shape a brighter future for mental well-being, driving positive change and empowering individuals to thrive.For more information about the 2024 Mental Health Care Awards and the incredible achievements of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

