TAIWAN, November 28 - President Lai meets American Legion National Commander James LaCoursiere

On the morning of November 28, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by American Legion National Commander James LaCoursiere. In remarks, President Lai thanked the American Legion for making significant contributions to advancing United States veterans policies and for its long support of Taiwan-US exchanges and cooperation, helping deepen our bilateral partnership. The president expressed hope that Taiwan and the US will continue to have close interactions in veterans affairs and further bolster security cooperation to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region and around the world.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I would like to begin by congratulating Mr. LaCoursiere on his election at the end of this August as national commander of the American Legion. The fact that he is leading a delegation to Taiwan so soon after assuming office underscores the importance he places on the Taiwan-US friendship. I extend my sincere gratitude and a warm welcome to you all.

Allow me to take this opportunity to also express special appreciation to the American Legion. In addition to making significant contributions to advancing US veterans policies, it has long supported Taiwan-US exchanges and cooperation, helping deepen our bilateral partnership. Thanks to the diligence of the American Legion, the US government is showing that it attaches great importance to its veterans, offering them comprehensive care and a variety of services. Taiwan has learned much from its example.

In Taiwan, we also place importance on our veterans. We thank them for their contributions to protecting our homeland, and we hope to provide them with even better care, through the central and local governments alike. During my tenure as Tainan City mayor, I promoted the relocation of Tainan Veterans Home. The home was moved closer to the Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital Tainan Branch, giving veterans more convenience in their daily lives and in access to healthcare services. Our Veterans Affairs Council (VAC) is now moving forward with integration of smart medicine and telemedicine and has established a more extensive medical service network to provide more comprehensive and timely care for veterans.

I hope that through this visit, Taiwan can learn more from the experience of the US as we adopt better practices in caring for our veterans. I also hope that with the support of National Commander LaCoursiere, Taiwan and the US will continue to have close interactions in veterans affairs and further bolster security cooperation to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region and around the world. I wish you a productive trip and welcome you to visit Taiwan often.

National Commander LaCoursiere then delivered remarks, saying that many of his predecessors have met here with President Lai’s predecessors and that the American Legion has had a special relationship with the veterans of the Republic of China for decades.

National Commander LaCoursiere remarked that Taiwan understands the importance of vigilance and military strength in defending and protecting freedom, underscoring that these traits are rare and needed in today’s tumultuous world. Survival and success, he said, define the history of Taiwan, which has become an inspiration for any nation that lives under the looming threat of invasion by aggressive powers who have little regard for human rights. He then quoted the 19th century American statesman and orator Daniel Webster, who said, “Liberty exists in proportion to wholesome restraint; the more restraint on others to keep off from us, the more liberty we have,” saying he believes that quote sums up the people of Taiwan.

National Commander LaCoursiere said that Americans enjoy freedom, but added that he does not think in recent generations they have felt that it has been threatened nearly as much as what the people of Taiwan have had to experience every day from the aggressive acts and rhetoric of a neighboring country. That threat, he underlined, makes one appreciate freedom even more, and it also nurtures a greater appreciation for the veterans who have sworn to defend freedom.

National Commander LaCoursiere pointed out that the American Legion and the VAC recognize that the well-being of veterans is an essential component to any sound defense policy to defend a nation. He said that the men and women in the military who provide security are willing to sacrifice their lives for their nation and its people, stressing that the contributions of these veterans and their families should be cherished. He noted that the American Legion and the people of Taiwan have a common goal – to carry the legacy forward of our men and women in the military. In closing, he thanked President Lai and his administration for hosting them here.